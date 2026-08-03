Klay Thompson Receives Major Lakers Update as Mavericks Weigh Trade Options

Klay Thompson’s future with the Dallas Mavericks remains unresolved as the organization continues exploring trade options ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season. While Dallas has yet to find a deal for the veteran sharpshooter, a new report indicates Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles if the opportunity arises.

The uncertainty comes as the Mavericks reshape their roster under new president Masai Ujiri following an active offseason that included multiple trades, draft additions and free agent signings. With 16 standard contracts already on the books, Dallas must reduce its roster before the regular season, making Thompson’s situation one of the key storylines to monitor.

Klay Thompson Open to Los Angeles Return As Dallas Mavericks Explore Trade Market

The Mavericks have explored the market for Thompson but have not completed a trade.

In The Athletic, Christian Clark wrote, “At this point, it remains unclear if Klay Thompson — the Mavericks’ leading 3-point shooter in each of the past two seasons — will be back in Dallas for a third year.”

Clark added, “The Mavericks have explored his trade market but have yet to find a deal, multiple sources with rival teams told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss any potential negotiations.”

According to Clark, Thompson would be open to returning to Southern California.

“My understanding is that Thompson would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home,” Clark wrote.

The report does not identify the Los Angeles Lakers as Thompson’s preferred destination or indicate that the Lakers and Mavericks have held trade discussions involving the veteran guard.

Thompson is entering the final season of the three-year contract he signed with Dallas in 2024 and is scheduled to earn $17.5 million in 2026-27. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.

Last season, the 36-year-old appeared in 69 games, making eight starts. He averaged 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range.

Dallas’ willingness to explore trade options comes during a broader roster overhaul led by Ujiri, who has added players such as Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser, Tarik Biberović, Zaccharie Risacher and rookie Morez Johnson Jr.

Miami Heat Also Remain a Potential Destination for Klay Thompson

Los Angeles is not the only team connected to Thompson.

Clark also wrote, “The Miami Heat are another team frequently mentioned in NBA circles as a potential landing spot for the future Hall of Famer.”

Miami’s interest has centered on a possible buyout scenario rather than an immediate trade.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat’s preferred path would be for Dallas and Thompson to negotiate a buyout, allowing the veteran guard to become a free agent.

Chiang wrote, “The cleaner path is for the Mavericks to eventually agree to a buyout with Thompson, with Thompson hypothetically giving up $7 million of his current salary to become a free agent. The Heat can then make up the difference on the money Thompson gave up by using the rest of its midlevel exception to offer him a $7 million salary for this upcoming season.”

The Heat are continuing to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, and Thompson’s perimeter shooting is viewed as a potential fit for that roster.

Meanwhile, Dallas continues evaluating its own direction.

Christian Clark noted that Kyrie Irving’s return from injury should improve the Mavericks’ offense after the team finished near the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency last season. The organization is also expected to rely heavily on Cooper Flagg in his second NBA campaign while integrating several new additions.

For now, Thompson remains under contract with Dallas. However, with the Mavericks continuing to explore trade possibilities and Clark indicating that the veteran would welcome a return to Los Angeles, his future remains one of the NBA’s most closely watched offseason situations.