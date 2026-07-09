How Kyrie Irving Is Impressing Mavericks New Coach Dusty May

Dallas Mavericks new head coach Dusty May is already in awe of Kyrie Irving. The first-year coach, who recently left his post at the University of Michigan for the professional ranks, described to ESPN what it was like watching Irving workout on Thursday.

“I spoke with Kyrie and actually witnessed a workout this morning,” May said. “I felt like I left the gym watching Picasso paint a picture.”

May went on to say that the Mavericks are “excited” about Irving’s return next season. The 34-year-old guard missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season after suffering an ACL tear in April 2025. There was hope that he might return at some point this past season, but he was eventually ruled out in an effort to fully focus on his recovery.

How Irving Can Elevate the Mavericks Next Season

The Mavericks severely missed Irving last season, as they didn’t have a credible replacement for him throughout the entire season. The starting point guard spot was filled by a variety of guys like rookie guard Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams. The tandem did their best to fill Irving’s shoes, but they couldn’t offer a fraction of the playmaking and elite-level scoring that the former No. 1 overall pick can.

Without Irving, the Mavericks ranked 22nd in assists (25.3 per game), and had the worst ball movement in the league. They ranked 30th in the league in passes made per game (261.5), a testament to their lack of playmaking guards.

With Irving expected to be fully healthy next season, we’ll finally get to see him and reigning Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg play together. While Flagg had a standout rookie campaign, you couldn’t help but wonder how much better it would’ve been if Irving was on the floor with him. Irving could’ve taken some of the pressure off Flagg offensively, and helped with the spacing significantly.

Beyond helping Flagg, Irving’s presence on the floor naturally makes everything easier for others. Klay Thompson struggled in stretches because of the lack of space he had to get shots off. PJ Washington was expected to be more of an off-the-bounce threat than ever before. With Irving orchestrating the offense, he’ll be able to get things settled and draw attention from the defense to open up opportunities for others to score.

Will Irving Still Perform at Peak Levels?

As exciting as Irving’s return will be for the Mavericks, there’s obviously valid questions regarding the version of him we’re going to get. An ACL injury can have a massive impact on an NBA player’s career, especially one who relies on shifty movements like Irving.

While he doesn’t rely on explosive athleticism to dominate opponents, Irving’s shiftiness and quickness are amongst his greatest attributes as a ballhandler. If the ACL tear impacts those things, we might get a slightly different version of him.

The last time we saw him on a basketball court, Irving was averaging 24.7 points on 47% from the floor. He was performing at an All-Star level, and earned his ninth All-Star selection during the 2024-25 season because of it. But is that the version the Mavericks will be getting when Irving returns? We’ll have to wait and see if Irving can return to form next season. Judging my May’s comments, that may be the case.