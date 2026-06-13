Mavericks Reveal Trade Status of Multiple Players: Report

One conversation that’s come up this offseason is whether Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will be available in trade talks.

Irving, 34, has received immense trade interest from multiple teams throughout the league, says NBA insider Marc Stein. The Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been linked to the All-Star point guard.

Dallas is not interested in trading Kyrie Irving, saying he is not available, Stein added.

It doesn’t appear that Kyrie Irving, coming off a torn ACL, will be available for other teams. This makes the Mavericks’ combination of Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving a committed duo for the franchise moving forward.

Mavericks Interested in Trades Involving Players Outside of Kyrie Irving

Despite not showing interest in moving Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks could look for deals involving other players on the roster.

According to Marc Stein, league observers believe the Mavericks are more interested in trade talks involving players such as Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, and Daniel Gafford.

Thompson, 36, is entering the final year of his contract with Dallas. He’s set to earn $17.46 million in 2026-27. Other teams may be interested in a rental year with the lethal shooter. The Mavericks could view the expiring contract as a “useful asset” as Dallas continues to build around 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, says Sam Amico of HoopsWire.

Both P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford, both 27 years old, are entering the second year of the contract extensions they signed during the 2025 offseason.

Washington signed a four-year, $90 million contract on Sept. 3. He’s under contract through the 2029-30 season. Gafford’s deal is similar to one with one fewer year: three years, $60 million through the 2028-29 season.

Despite these rumors, there’s been “no indication that the Mavericks are actively seeking to move either player,” Amico added.

Mavericks Continue Head Coaching Search

The Mavericks have made multiple front office changes since the end of the 2025-26 season. Dallas hired Masai Ujiri on May 4 as the franchise’s new team president and alternate governor. Mike Schmitz was hired on May 8 as the new general manager.

Ujiri and Schmitz made quick work of the franchise’s changes. Two weeks after Ujiri’s hire, the Mavericks parted ways with head coach Jason Kidd.

“As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team,” Ujiri said in a statement after the move. “We have high expectations for this franchise and a responsibility to build a basketball organization capable of sustained championship contention.”

The Mavericks have identified Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori as a potential candidate for their head coaching position, says Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells.

Other assistant coaches, including the Houston Rockets’ Royal Ivey, the Toronto Raptors‘ Jama Mahlalela, and the Boston Celtics’ Tony Dobbins, are potential fillers for the role, wrote the Stein Line.

The 2026 NBA Draft, which begins on June 23, could be the deadline for a head coaching hire for the Mavericks.