Mark Cuban Admits Mavericks Didn’t See Star Potential in Jalen Brunson

Ever since Jalen Brunson pioneered the New York Knicks epic NBA Finals run, the Dallas Mavericks have been heavily scorned online for allowing the All-Star guard to leave town in 2022.

Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million deal with New York that summer, an outcome that reeked of a major front-office oversight in Dallas.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the ALL NBA Podcast that Brunson’s representatives “laughed” when the Mavs circled back and signaled they’d be willing to sign him for $55.5 million over four years.

Former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban admitted that the failed negotiations were largely driven by an improper assessment of Brunson’s potential.

“We didn’t see [Jalen Brunson] as what he would become,” Cuban said.

Brunson was selected 33rd overall by the Mavericks in 2019 following an illustrious collegiate career at Villanova.

Despite sweeping virtually every National College Player of the Year award and leading the Wildcats to two NCAA Championships (2016 and 2018), Brunson entered the league with concerns about his size and athleticism.

For the Mavericks, those concerns lingered into his post-rookie-contract negotiations.

Mavericks Didn’t View Jalen Brunson as a Superstar

“It was really, really simple, right? We didn’t see JB, as what he would become,” Cuban said on the June 3 episode of the House of Haymaker podcast (36:24 mark). “People really didn’t see that. He worked his ass off. He got where he showed that star potential when Luka (Dončić) got hurt and he won those games against Utah for us.”

For Brunson, being doubted is nothing new.

During the NBA Finals, Brunson was asked what scouts missed about him when he slipped into the second round of the NBA Draft.

The three-time All-Star summed up his answer in one word: “Everything.”

Brunson delivered a mic-drop message to his skeptics at the Knicks championship parade.

“I’ve always been doubted. I’m obviously not the fastest, you know, strongest… I can’t jump the highest, all that stuff. But I’m relentless. Try me,” said the Finals MVP.

Mavericks personnel are likely kicking themselves for not accepting Brunson’s challenge.

Jalen Brunson Enjoyed a Historic Finals Run

Brunson is an underdog in every sense of the word.

He doesn’t possess ideal size, speed or athleticism, yet he helped end one of pro sports’ longest title droughts.

Brunson averaged 32.6 points in the championship series. He became the fourth second-round pick in NBA history to win Finals MVP, joining Nikola Jokic, Dennis Johnson and Willis Reed.

“One thing about him is that he hears the noise. It affects me. It doesn’t affect him. He accomplished something that a lot of people said he couldn’t do,” Rick Brunson said of his son in June.