Mavericks Get Eye-Opening Update on Cooper Flagg’s Front Office Influence

The Dallas Mavericks continue shaping their roster ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season after signing forward Naji Marshall to a three-year, $52.2 million contract extension. The new deal keeps Marshall under contract through the 2029-30 season and comes after the best campaign of his NBA career, when he averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 51 percent from the field.

Marshall’s extension has drawn mixed reactions because Dallas already has several wing players on the roster, and the 28-year-old is still looking to become a more consistent three-point shooter after making 29.1 percent of his attempts last season. However, the Mavericks have continued to emphasize versatility under president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri as they build around rookie Cooper Flagg.

Marc Stein Reveals Cooper Flagg’s Role in Naji Marshall’s Extension

NBA insider Marc Stein shared a notable detail in “The Stein Line”, suggesting Flagg’s relationship with Marshall played a role in Dallas’ decision.

Stein wrote, “Cooper Flagg’s known fondness for Marshall after their first season together as teammates is believed to be among the factors that Dallas considered when awarding Marshall this new three-year deal.”

According to Stein, Marshall’s extension is structured on a declining salary scale. He will earn $18.2 million in 2027-28, then $17.3 million, and finally $16.7 million over the following two seasons. Stein also noted that the structure allows Marshall to remain immediately trade-eligible without triggering a six-month trade restriction.

Marshall’s production gave Dallas additional reasons to invest in him. He posted career highs across the board last season, averaging 15.2 points while developing a reliable floater that became one of his most effective offensive weapons. He also provided defensive versatility and even handled point guard duties at times.

Beyond his play on the court, Marshall became one of Flagg’s strongest supporters throughout their first season together. His leadership, defensive mindset and willingness to protect teammates made him an important locker-room presence as Dallas integrated its franchise cornerstone.

Dallas Mavericks Continue Building Around Cooper Flagg While Maintaining Roster Flexibility

While Stein indicated that Flagg’s appreciation for Marshall influenced the decision, he also made it clear that it was only one part of Dallas’ evaluation.

The Mavericks have made several moves this offseason that show the front office is focused on building the best possible roster rather than simply following the rookies’ preferences. Dallas moved on from Ryan Nembhard and allowed Khris Middleton to leave in free agency, decisions that demonstrate basketball considerations remain the priority.

Stein also pointed to Masai Ujiri’s preference for versatile wings. In The Stein Line, he noted that Dallas now has an extensive collection of players capable of filling wing roles, including Flagg, Zaccharie Risacher, Marshall, P.J. Washington, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, Tarik Biberovic and Caleb Martin.

Stein wrote, “The reality is that the Mavericks surely can’t keep all of their swingmen. Right?”

That depth means future roster decisions could still be necessary, even after Marshall’s extension. The new contract nearly doubles his current salary, but it does not preclude a future trade if Dallas receives the right offer.

For now, though, the move signals that the Mavericks view Marshall as an important piece alongside Flagg. His versatility, career-best production and strong chemistry with the rookie all aligned with the organization’s long-term plans.

The latest report also offers an early glimpse into Flagg’s growing importance within the franchise. While there is no indication that he is directing personnel decisions, Stein’s reporting suggests that Dallas values the opinions and relationships of the player it expects to build around for years to come.