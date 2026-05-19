Mavericks Make Stunning Jason Kidd Decision — Months After Extension

The Dallas Mavericks have made a stunning organizational shift, parting ways with head coach Jason Kidd just months after signing him to a multiyear contract extension and shortly after hiring Masai Ujiri to lead basketball operations.

The team announced Tuesday that it has “mutually agreed to part ways” with Kidd and will immediately begin a comprehensive search for its next head coach.

“Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals,” Ujiri said in a team statement. “We are thankful for Jason’s leadership, his professionalism and his commitment to the team.”

Jason Kidd’s Mavericks Exit Comes Despite Recent Contract Extension

The timing of the move adds to the surprise.

Kidd signed a multiyear contract extension in October and had previously fended off interest from other teams, positioning himself as a long-term fixture on the Mavericks’ sideline.

After Ujiri’s hiring earlier in May, Dallas-based NBA insider Marc Stein reported that owner Patrick Dumont had leaned heavily on Kidd following the dismissal of former executive Nico Harrison — a role that suggested stability rather than uncertainty.

“(Patrick) Dumont has leaned on Kidd heavily since Harrison’s departure and has been said throughout the search process to be seeking a lead executive who wants to keep Kidd installed as (Cooper) Flagg’s coach, given their strong working relationship,” Stein wrote on his Substack newsletter.

That context makes Tuesday’s decision a dramatic pivot for the franchise.

Masai Ujiri Signals New Direction for Mavericks

The move underscores Ujiri’s immediate influence after replacing Harrison atop the Mavericks’ front office.

In his first major decision, Ujiri made clear the organization is prioritizing a reset after a disappointing 2025-26 season in which Dallas finished 26-56.

“As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team,” Ujiri said.

Ujiri added that the Mavericks will conduct a “thorough, disciplined search” for their next head coach as part of a broader evaluation of basketball operations.

Kidd Leaves Legacy as Player, Coach in Dallas

Kidd’s departure ends a significant chapter in Dallas.

A Hall of Fame point guard and key member of the franchise’s 2011 championship team, Kidd returned as head coach in June 2021 and helped guide the Mavericks back into contention.

During his tenure, Dallas reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and advanced to the NBA Finals in 2024, reestablishing itself among the Western Conference’s top teams.

Ujiri acknowledged that impact, noting he had developed “an enormous amount of respect” for Kidd in a short time.

“He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family,” Ujiri said.

Mavericks Coaching Search Begins as Franchise Enters New Era

Now, the Mavericks turn to the future.

The organization said no further personnel announcements will be made at this time, but the coaching search begins immediately — a process that could define the next phase of the franchise.

The abrupt nature of Kidd’s departure, particularly given his recent extension and reported organizational backing, highlights the scale of change underway in Dallas.

For the Mavericks, the message is unmistakable: a new era has begun — and it will look different from what came before.