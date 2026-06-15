Mavericks’ Klay Thompson-Megan Breakup Secrets Finally Revealed

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson turned heads going public with their relationship in July 2025, pairing a Grammy winner with one of the NBA’s most recognizable shooting guards. Less than a year later, it was over.

The split played out publicly in April after Megan accused Thompson of being unfaithful and difficult to be with during the season. Months later, new claims about what actually happened behind the scenes are starting to surface.

New Details Emerge About The Klay Thompson Megan Thee Stallion Split

According to a new Daily Mail report, A source close to Thompson says he had checked out long before the breakup went public. “He was over her and didn’t want to be with her,” the insider said. “I think he wanted to break up with her for a while but just didn’t know what to do.”

A second insider tells a different story, though. They insist “Klay never once tried to break up with her,” and say Megan walked away only after discovering Thompson had been cheating on her.

Going back to the first source, they also claimed Thompson vented about Megan’s personality behind closed doors. “He was like, ‘She was just so ghetto. I was over the ghettoness,'” the insider alleged. “The way she speaks, the way she acts.”

Still, that same source said Thompson did develop real feelings for Megan at one point and wanted to make things work, since he has talked about eventually wanting marriage and kids of his own.

Another point of friction reportedly centered on Megan’s safety concerns tied to the 2020 shooting involving Tory Lanez. The source claimed Thompson once said, “She would not shut the f**k up about [Lanez],” and felt she needed security everywhere, even in remote places.

Not everyone close to the situation saw it that way though. That second insider pushed back on criticism of Megan’s schedule, saying, “It’s hypocritical for Klay to complain about her work ethic when they’re both public figures who travel frequently for their careers and each strive for excellence in their professions.”

Returning to the first source’s account, they also pointed to a multimillion-dollar property Thompson bought, hoping to share with Megan, where he often felt lonely. “He kind of felt abandoned by her,” the source said. “He felt like she never made an effort.”

Thompson has not publicly addressed any of this since the split became public in April. Megan, for her part, has moved on with new music, including a track called “Wifey Shit” that takes aim at the relationship.

What Klay Thompson’s Future With The Mavericks Looks Like Now

All of this comes during one of the toughest stretches of Thompson’s career. He posted career lows across the board this season and is now entering the final year of a contract worth roughly $17.5 million.

Dallas has reportedly been open to trading him this offseason as the franchise rebuilds around rookie Cooper Flagg under new president Masai Ujiri, with the Rockets and a Warriors reunion both floated as possible landing spots.

After Dallas’ season finale, Thompson admitted he was unsure about his future with the team. “I’m under contract so I do,” he said, “but I’ve definitely learned in my time in Dallas that things can change on a dime.