Mavericks’ Klay Thompson Draws Fresh Attention After Megan’s New Cryptic Post

The NBA offseason is typically a time when players and teams generate a ton of drama, both in the league and beyond.

However, sometimes a story manages to combine both sides in an unexpected way that no one really anticipated.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson were first rumored to be dating in the summer of 2025, eventually making their relationship official by showing up together at Megan’s foundation gala in NYC.

They appeared very pleased with each other, continuously posting on one another’s social media, in all honesty it seemed like a legitimate ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌thing.

Megan Thee Stallion Took the Yacht Back and Made It Her Own

Then April happened. Megan made a statement about the split, opening with the word “Cheating.” She said trust and respect were non-negotiable, and that Thompson’s alleged inability to stay faithful, on top of bad mood swings during basketball season, made the decision for her. She closed it out with: “b—- I need a REAL break after this one.”

After the breakup, Klay was spotted chilling on a yacht, seemingly unbothered. Megan clearly took notes. She posted her own yacht video in early June, teasing new music, and the bars landed like a statement: “All that wifey s— is dead / Put that s— to bed.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZFzelfR1g8/

Cardi B jumped in the comments with “Let me drive the boat.” Looks like Hot Girl Summer is already making noise before it even drops.

Klay Thompson’s Mavericks Season Was Already a Rough One

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Megan is taking back her summers, Klay is probably walking into one of the most uncertain periods in his career.

He posted a 11.7 points average during this season, had less than ten starts, and was a bench player of a squad that failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

He mentioned that since he is signed for the next season, he believes he will be on the team again. However, after all that has happened in Dallas, he has realized that nothing is guaranteed.

The Mavericks are set for a rebuild around Cooper Flagg, and a $17.46 million veteran who is hardly a starter simply does not align with that ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌timeline.

Names like the Pistons, Magic, and Lakers have come up as potential landing spots, though a buyout feels like the most realistic path for both sides.

Thompson came to Dallas in 2024 expecting to chase another ring alongside Luka Doncic. Luka got traded to the Lakers months later, and that dream was done before it started. Now his relationship is over, Megan has the yacht, and the summer soundtrack is already written.