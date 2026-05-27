Mavericks’ Klay Thompson Gets Major Warnings After Megan Thee Stallion’s Viral Post

Megan​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Thee Stallion has been enjoying herself a lot since the breakup and a latest picture with a certain someone has got the internet buzzing. It looks like Mavericks’ Klay Thompson should be paying ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌attention.

Pop culture account @PopBase shared the photo on X, showing Megan and Solange Knowles posing together at what looks like a beach sunset, tongues out, clearly having a good time.

The post set off a wave of reactions, most of them aimed squarely at the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard.

The reason? Solange has a reputation. Back in 2014, surveillance footage from a hotel elevator caught her physically going after Jay-Z following a Met Gala afterparty, with Beyonce standing nearby.

The internet never forgot it. So when fans saw Solange and Megan looking like best friends, the jokes about Klay’s safety started flying fast.

Fan Reactions to Megan Thee Stallion and Solange’s Photo, Mavericks Klay Involved

One user joked about an elevator plot: “They planning an elevator situation on Klay lmfao”

A simple, direct warning: “Klay better start running”

One user referenced both Solange and Houston pride: “Two H-Town icons stealing the golden hour Solange already on bodyguard mode for Meg… Klay, you felt that breeze?”

One user predicted a diss track collab: “And when Solange is on Megan’s new album to diss tf out of klay then what???”

A classic elevator scenario: “Klay when he realizes Solange is in the the elevator with him”

One user brought in a spiritual warning: “BABY SISTER REPPING YEMAYA!!! TRUST ME KLAY GON NEED AN ARMY.”

A direct threat with elevator receipts: “Klay Thompson you in danger girl Solange got the elevator ready”

One user connected past and present: “lol… Klay Thompson better be careful he dont get the Elevator treatment that jayZ got from Solange….”

A question about what Megan is setting up: “Is she trying to get Solange and her ex boyfriend in an elevator or what?”

No-filter reaction: “oh yea that ni**a klay really done f**ked up. solange probably was gone beat his a** too.”

Mavericks’ Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s Breakup: What Happened

The two had been together since the summer of 2025, going public at Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City in July. For about nine months, they were one of the more high-profile couples in sports and entertainment, spotted courtside, on golf courses, and all over social media.

Then in late April 2026, Megan posted a statement on Instagram that opened with one word: “Cheating.” She accused Thompson of being unable to commit to monogamy after she had, in her words, held him down through mood swings and a difficult basketball season. Thompson never publicly responded.

The timing was rough for him on the court too. The 2025-26 season was widely considered one of the worst of his career, and at 36, he is heading into the final year of his contract with Dallas worth $17.5 million. His future in the league beyond that remains uncertain.

Now, with Megan posting carefree beach photos with Solange while the internet arms itself with elevator memes, it is fair to say Thompson is having a very public offseason. Whether the photo was meant to send a message or just two friends having fun, the internet has already made up its mind.