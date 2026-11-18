The Dallas Mavericks could use a reason to turn the page after their loss to the Boston Celtics. Kyrie Irving’s injury update gives them one. The veteran guard is off the injury report for Wednesday’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors after sitting out Sunday with a knee issue.

That puts Irving on track to return as Dallas hosts Golden State at American Airlines Center. His absence came during the second game of a back-to-back, when Boston handed the Mavericks a 131-94 defeat. Getting him back gives Dallas an option to organize the offense.

For Mavericks fans, the appeal is obvious. Irving can create a shot when a possession stalls, draw attention away from teammates and settle an offense that needs a good trip down the floor. Dallas missed having that option available against Boston.

Kyrie Irving Expected Back Against Warriors

Irving was not listed on Tuesday’s injury report for the Wednesday game, according to RotoWire. That is the encouraging development, rather than a new announcement that every concern about his knee has disappeared. His status points toward availability against Golden State.

His return also gives Dallas another experienced decision-maker alongside Cooper Flagg. The Mavericks do not need every possession to become an individual scoring challenge. Having Irving available gives them another player who can draw a second defender and find an opening for someone else.

That matters after a game in which Dallas never found enough answers. One returning player cannot erase a 37-point loss by himself. However, putting a proven offensive creator back into the rotation is a place to start.

Dallas Still Has Other Injury Questions

Irving’s update was not the only development around the Mavericks. Max Christie was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, while Santi Aldama was probable because of an ankle issue. Both participated fully in Tuesday’s practice, according to reporting from Grant Afseth.

Those situations matter when considering what Dallas could look like Wednesday. Irving’s availability improves the backcourt, but the rest of the rotation depends on who can play. The Mavericks will have a clearer picture as those designations are updated.

The priority is giving a better account of themselves after Boston. Getting Irving back should help Dallas create better possessions, but the defensive effort and execution need to follow. His return offers an opportunity to respond, and the Mavericks need to make it count against Golden State.