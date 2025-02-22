Mavericks’ New Video Sparks Controversy, Rapper Addresses Luka Doncic Claims

Dallas Mavericks fans have had a rough February, not only seeing supposed franchise superstar guard Luka Doncic sent to the Los Angeles Lakers four days before the NBA Trade Deadline, but elite big man Anthony Davis (the primary piece coming to Texas in the deal) getting injured in his first contest with his new team. Doncic, for what it’s worth, has been limited to three games with the Lakers, but AD hasn’t played since Feb. 8 due to his groin injury and it was recently reported that he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Mavericks faithful ripped general manager Nico Harrison following the blockbuster and have hardly lightened up over the past 20 days.

More recently, Dallas fans have been targeting the organization after a team hype video was posted by the Mavs on social media but later scrubbed. Dallas rapper Dorrough made a song for the video in question and when it was released, fans alleged that the Mavericks removed Doncic from footage with the track.

The video included numerous players on the team, with the Slovenian five-time All-Star, according to fans, seemingly being replaced by a silhouette and team logo.

Dorrough addressed the matter, denying that Doncic was cut from the video.

Dorrough: ‘Luka Was Not Censored From The Video’

Dorrough released a statement on Friday night to “clear up any confusion.”

“As a lifelong Mavericks fan and someone who takes great pride in the game of basketball, I would never be part of anything intended to remove, censor, or disrespect Luka Doncic,” he posted on X. “To clear up any confusion — Luka was not censored from the video. The edits in question involved other former players who are no longer on the roster. The video was produced by my team with the intention of energizing and uniting Mavericks fans, and there was never any intent to erase any player’s contributions to the franchise.”

The 38-year-old, also known as “Six 3,” continued to express his appreciation for Doncic’s efforts during his six-plus seasons in “Big D.”

“Luka is, and always will be, a part of Mavericks history. I have nothing but respect for him and everything he has done for this franchise. My connection with Dallas sports runs deep — from being the first hip-hop artist to have major collaborations with both NBA and NFL teams to creating official anthems for the Mavericks and Cowboys. Basketball has been a passion of mine since my early years playing the game, and I’ve always supported the teams that represent this city,” Dorrough wrote. “I understand the passion of Mavericks fans and the conversations surrounding the video, but my focus remains on what truly brings us together — the love of the game, the culture, and the city we call home.”

Doncic was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to Dallas for Trae Young. He earned the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year Award and made five straight All-Star teams from 2020-24.

The 25-year-old Doncic was a top-10 finisher in the regular season MVP vote during the entire stretch and had his best year during the 2023-24 campaign. Not only did Doncic lead the NBA in scoring (33.9 points per game) and have his best finish in the MVP race (third), but he led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics.

Mavericks Planning Doncic Tribute Video For April Game vs. Lakers

The Lakers host the Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday in what will be Doncic’s first chance to reunite with his old teammates.

Just over six weeks later, however, the teams will meet again on April 9 in Dallas, as both groups play in their third-to-last contest of the regular season. According to a report by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the Mavericks are planning to honor Doncic with a tribute video during the game.

That game could have massive playoff implications, as fifth-seeded Los Angeles (33-21) and eighth-seeded Dallas (31-26) enter Saturday separated by just 3 1/2 games in the Western Conference standings.