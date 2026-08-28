Mavs Proposed to Trade Kyrie Irving Back to Celtics in Massive 3-Team Deal

The Dallas Mavericks are quickly transitioning with teenage sensation Cooper Flagg as the new face of the franchise.

The Mavs took some significant steps toward a winning future this offseason, starting with multiple changes at the top of the organization, as ESPN’s Tim MacMahon outlined.

“The major changes made by the Mavericks this offseason were in the managerial and coaching ranks,” MacMahon wrote. “After a seasonlong search, team governor Patrick Dumont hired Masai Ujiri to run the franchise’s basketball operations, bringing the architect of the Toronto Raptors‘ 2019 title team to Dallas. … Dallas added three potential immediate contributors in a six-team deal, acquiring former Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, ex-Pistons guard Marcus Sasser and EuroLeague veteran Tarik Biberovic. The franchise also landed former No. 1 pick as part of the trade that sent Luguentz Dort from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks.”

The only piece of uncertainty around the Mavs seems to be the futures of their veteran stars, including Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and especially Kyrie Irving.

Hypothetical Trade: Kyrie Irving to Celtics Three-Team Deal Sets up Dallas’ Future

The Mavs haven’t shown any interest in making a major trade involving their veterans … at least not yet. That could change as the trade deadline in February approaches.

Here is a hypothetical three-team the Mavs could make — either now or before the deadline in February — that allows them to clear major salary off their books and secure major draft capital.

Mavs receive: Jimmy Butler, Baylor Schierman, a 2028 first round pick (via GSW) and first round picks in 2031 and 2033 (via BOS)

Celtics receive: Kyrie Irving

Warriors receive: Derrick White and P.J. Washington

It is hard to argue that all three teams don’t benefit significantly in this hypothetical trade.

The Celtics land a superstar alongside Jayson Tatum, the Warriors add two proven playoff stars around Steph Curry and the Mavs load up on draft capital and get rid of two hefty, multi-year contracts.

Although Butler is on a nearly $57 million deal, his contract will expire after next season. That means after the 2026-27 season, the Mavs will have effectively expunged … wait for it … roughly $228 million in payroll. For a team building around a 19-year-old superstar, that is some fantastic front office work.

Dallas’ Stance on Kyrie … for Now

At least this offseason, the Mavs have resisted incoming trade interest in their nine-time All-Star point guard.

“Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability,” NBA insider Siegel reported. “ … The teams we know that reached out, the Detroit Pistons were a team that reached out; we know the Minnesota Timberwolves reached out; I’m sure there’s a few other teams mixed in there. … The message to them was Kyrie’s not available, and the Mavericks are not actively looking to trade him. They have not put him on the trade block.”

But that doesn’t mean an Irving trade won’t happen in the near future. In fact, Irving received the second-most votes from a panel of ESPN NBA insiders when asked which superstar is most likely to request a trade in the future.

“But front offices across the league anticipate that one or both parties could decide it’s in their best interest to part ways, wondering about the long-term fit of the 34-year-old Irving as the Mavs prioritize building around teenage prodigy Cooper Flagg,” the article read.

Irving, 34, still has strong cache around the league despite missing the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL. Depending on how the Mavs’ upcoming season starts, watch out for Irving as the league’s most coveted trade deadlined target.