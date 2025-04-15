Mavs Nico Harrison: There’s No Regrets on the Trade

In a controversial roundtable discussion with Dallas media, Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison says he has “no regrets” in trading Luka Doncic.

Harrison sat down with select members of Dallas media personalities, with no camera or recording devices allowed in the meeting, and discussed the shocking trade that sent star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for star Anthony Davis. It should also be noted that this was the first time he’s talked to local media since the trade. In the meeting, he doubled down on his decision:

“There’s no regrets on the trade. Part of my job is to do the best thing for the Mavericks, not only today, but also in the future, and some of the decisions I’m going to make are going to be unpopular. That’s my job, and I have to stand by it.”

Harrison’s controversial trade was made with the mindset that defense wins championships, and with Kyrie Irving running the offense and Klay Thompson on a three year deal. The team’s trade was made with the idea that they were a move away from winning the NBA Championship.

Mavs fans and media have been critical of the trade, as fans have continuously chanted “Fire Nico” questioning trading the player who just led the team to the NBA Finals only seven months prior. While the team was depleted by injuries shortly following the trade and it’s unknown if the trade would work at full strength, trading a once in a generational talent is something that will follow Harrison for the rest of his career.

Nico Harrison says he has “no regrets” in trading Luka Doncic, but he has a long way to go to regain fans’ trust.