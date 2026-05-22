New Drama Around Megan Pulls Mavericks’ Klay Thompson Into Spotlight — Know The Truth

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship had already become one of the most-talked-about stories of 2026. The Mavericks guard had a tough season on the court, and things off it got messier after the breakup. And now, a new rumor is making the rounds.

A post from X account @backndfendi, shared on May 19, 2026, claimed Megan went on a live stream and revealed she had a one-night stand with rapper Offset while drunk, adding that she has no regrets because he gave her $200,000. The post also included two quotes attributed to Megan.

What the Viral Post Actually Says

The tweet reads: “Everybody calling that man broke but he got a BIG bag and a big – nvm” and “I want round 2 he is way better than Klay.” The phrasing, the caps, the emojis, the whole thing was clearly designed to go viral. It racked up 2.6 million views fast, and a lot of people took it at face value and started sharing it.

Here is the problem. The account @backndfendi is a parody account. The post was a fabricated quote, and while it was clearly intended as satire, it was screenshotted and spread across platforms as if it were a real news update. There is no live stream. There is no verified clip. Nothing about this has been confirmed anywhere.

Megan has not made any statement about Offset, and there is no footage from any live that backs up this claim. The quote about Klay being “way better” is meant to bait clicks using his name in the middle of the breakup drama, and that is exactly what it did.

The Klay Thompson Breakup Context That Made This Spread

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ rumor was not spun out of thin air after all. Thompson and Megan’s breakup was made public by the end of April 2026 after Megan reached TMZ to confirm the split and also gave a statement asserting that trust, fidelity, and respect were the things she would never compromise on.

Besides, the split just capped off a whole season during which Thompson was virtually on everyone’s radar and yet he managed to record a career-low of 11.7 points per game in 69 games coming off the bench, with the question of his continuous stay with the Mavericks hovering over the next ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌year.

She also posted an Instagram Story accusing Thompson of cheating, saying he had her “around your whole family playing house” and that he could not commit to being monogamous. That post turned the internet against Thompson almost overnight.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the breakup, forged rumors that Megan was linked to other celebrities began to spread rapidly. The Offset narrative is a direct consequence of such a scenario where misinformation gets fueled as people are already emotionally engaged in the matter.

The nutshell is: that viral post is fabricated, the account is a parody, and no reliable source has been presented to substantiate the claim in any way. Amid a genuine and tangled public breakup, it becomes quite easy for this sort of material to get around. However, that doesn’t mean it is ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌true.