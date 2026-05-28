Megan Thee Stallion Drops Bikini Photos With Unexpected Companion After Mavericks Star Drama

A​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ breakup can really hit you at a different level, especially when your whole move is broadcast on the internet.

Megan Thee Stallion has been very openly moving on from Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson since their breakup in April, and her latest social media post got people talking again.

Megan shared a sunny girls’ trip on her Instagram Story, and soon the photos leaked. The mystery friend was revealed to be Solange Knowles herself, and the H-Town reunion made the internet explode.

Megan Thee Stallion and Solange Knowles Enjoy H-Town Girls’ Trip

Solange shared a photo dump on her own Instagram to go with the moment, captioning it, “May thee light shine upon all h-town legends forever more.”

The images show the two artists on a boat at sunset and standing in clear, shallow water, both in bikinis and looking completely unbothered.

The Houston connection is real. Both women are from there, and fans immediately picked up on what that meant. Megan also posted a cartoon image of calling Solange’s phone on her Story, and that is where things got interesting online.

For anyone who needs the context: back in 2014, Solange was caught on camera attacking Jay-Z in an elevator after the Met Gala. Nobody ever fully explained what happened, but it turned “calling Solange” into internet slang for bringing in someone who will show up and not back down. So when Megan posted that image right after a very public cheating accusation, fans connected the dots fast.

This is also the first time the two have been publicly spotted together like this. Megan has previously worked with Solange’s sister Beyoncé on the “Savage (Remix),” so the Knowles connection runs deep.

Klay Thompson’s Difficult Season With the Dallas Mavericks

Meanwhile,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Thompson has had a really tough few months both on and off the court. Megan publicly called him out for cheating, tweeting that after supporting him through his basketball season and his emotional ups and downs, he still couldn’t be sure if he could be monogamous. So far, he has not responded with a public ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌statement.

Things​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ didn’t get much better for him on the floor of the court. Thompson had his lowest scoring season, averaging just 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, while he played 69 games this season.

He managed to shoot 38.3 percent from beyond the arc and, surprisingly, had a career-low number of eight starting games.

To be a player who has won four NBA championships and was even regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history, such statistics would be really hard for him to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌accept.

His season-high was 26 points in a January game against the Utah Jazz, where he briefly looked like his old self, but those moments were rare.

With one year left on his deal at nearly $17.5 million, his future in Dallas is genuinely uncertain. Thompson admitted at his exit interview that while he is under contract, he has learned during his time in Dallas that things can change quickly.

Megan, for her part, looks like she is doing just fine.