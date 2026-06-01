Megan Thee Stallion Sends Explicit Message To Mavericks’ Klay Thompson, Fans Say

Megan Thee Stallion has never been the type to stay quiet about her personal life, and this summer is no different. The Houston rapper just hopped on Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party” remix, and fans were quick to connect the dots on who she might be talking about.

Earlier this year, Megan publicly accused Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson of cheating, in a series of emotional social media posts. She later gave a statement confirming the split, saying “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.” Thompson, for his part, chose to stay silent on the matter.

Megan Puts It in a Verse

The “Motion Party” remix dropped on May 29, 2026, and Megan’s verse wasted no time making a statement. She raps:

“I ain’t goin’ through no phones, that sht stupid/If I catch a n**a cheatin’ on me, it’s deuces,” she continued, “Sht strict over here, I’m a rich b*tch/Thought he did his big one ’til he met the biggest.”

She never says Thompson’s name, but nobody needed her to. Fans went straight to the comments making the connection, and the internet moved fast. Megan appears to be moving forward, and she is doing it with confidence.

One fan wanted Megan to finish the job: “END HIM AGAIN FOR ME MEG”

Another fully agreed: “END him queen iktr”

One user kept it simple: “end that cheater once again”

Another fan celebrated Megan’s energy: “Walk that walk to end that cheater”

One more joined the chorus: “YES END HIM FOR ME AGAIN”

And one fan joked about what could come next: “He better be lucky she’s not gonna drop a whole album dissing him hahah”

The only time Thompson really surfaced during all of this was a brief Instagram comment, after a content creator called out ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for publicly defending him. He had been quiet since Megan went public with the accusations on April 25.

A Rough Season On and Off the Court For Klay Thompson

Drama​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ caused by the breakup isn’t the only thing Thompson has been followed with. The 2025-26 season of Thompson for the Mavericks was really tough to watch for anyone who had grown up loving his game.

Thompson had career-lows in all statistical categories, averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in only 21.7 minutes per game during the 69 appearances, with a 38.3% three-point shooting percentage.

Also, he made a career-low eight starts, the fewest times he has been in the starting lineup in a season where he dressed up for that many games.

Thompson has a $17.46 million player option for 2026-27, though his own exit interview left things open-ended.

Having a career-worst season and also a breakup that is being revealed on social media and rap verses, Klay’s offseason is not quiet at all.

Megan’s verse might not mention his name, but it comes with a message, and for now at least, she is the one holding the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌microphone.