Mavericks Send Message Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

Landing the coveted first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks have made their plans clear. The team is set to hold a workout for top prospect and former Duke Blue Devil, Cooper Flagg, on June 17.

Flagg, the projected number one pick, is expected to go to Dallas after they won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with just a 1.8% chance at landing the top spot. After weeks of speculation involving the pick, the planned workout all but confirms Flagg will play with the Mavericks next season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Cooper Flagg plans to have a private visit with the Mavericks in Dallas on June 17, sources tell ESPN. One week after his first official Mavs visit, Flagg is set to be Dallas' No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 25. pic.twitter.com/hznGD60Kch — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 8, 2025

Mavericks Turning A Page By Adding Flagg

Dallas landing the top pick was more than improbable. Even more so considering their trade deadline move that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. Following the move that shocked the fanbase, they also saw point guard Kyrie Irving suffer a season-ending ACL tear in March.

The past few months have been nothing short of crushing and deflating for the entire fanbase. After the team made their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade in 2024, they fell to the middle of the standings and lost in this year’s Play-In Tournament.

Seeing one of the most stunning 12 months for a team in recent league history, the Mavericks now look to have new life as they are in line to land Flagg. The team will hold a private visit for Flagg on June 17, and he does not plan to meet with any other teams before the draft.

Flagg As A Top Prospect

Coming out of high school at 17 years old, Flagg quickly became one of the most impactful college players during his freshman year at Duke. He set the program and ACC scoring record with a 42-point performance against Notre Dame in January, and only showed more promise from then on.

His 6’9″ frame along with his scoring and defensive abilities helped lead the Blue Devils to a top rank for most of the year. Flagg led the team in all major statistical categories and helped them reach the Final Four with just four total losses.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 37 games played for Duke this year. He won nearly every major award possible, including the Naismith College Player of the Year award, John R. Wooden award for academic achievements, NABC Freshman of the Year award, and was named a First-Team All-American.

Flagg has spoken multiple times about the possibility of himself going to Dallas and playing on a Mavericks team with multiple future Hall-of-Famers.

“I’m grateful to get this opportunity, or any opportunity to hear my name called on draft night,” Flagg said during the NBA Combine in May. “I’m just really excited for this whole opportunity. Not everybody gets to do this, so I just feel really blessed. As far as Dallas goes, they’ve got a lot of really good pieces.”

The constant rumors and speculation about what Dallas will do with their first overall pick can now be put to bed. As things stand, Flagg will be the only player they will work out and meet with, and he can be expected as the newest member of the franchise at the end of the month.