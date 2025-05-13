Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sends 3-Word Message on Mavericks, Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks not only shocked the NBA world, but superstars from other sports weighed in on the lottery results. Despite having just a 1.8% chance to win the No. 1 pick, the Mavs were the victors of the NBA Draft Lottery.

It has been a challenging year for Mavericks fans after the team opted to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a stunning blockbuster deal. Patrick Mahomes is one of these fans, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appears thrilled about the Mavs’ chances to land Cooper Flagg.

“OMGGGGG!! Let’s goo!!!!!” Mahomes said after the NBA lottery concluded in a May 12, 2025, message on X.

Mahomes followed this up with another short message tagging the Mavericks’ official social account.

“GOOO @dallasmavs,” Mahomes added.

Patrick Mahomes Made It Clear the Mavericks Should Draft Cooper Flagg With the No. 1 Pick

It is important to note that the Mavericks have their pick of all the top prospects, not just Flagg. Yet, the Duke Blue Devils superstar is a sizable favorite to be the No. 1 pick.

Mahomes made his feelings clear about who the Mavs should select with the top pick. The Chiefs star reposted a photoshopped image featuring Flagg wearing a Mavericks uniform alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

“A NEW TRIO IN DALLAS? the ESPN caption noted. “The Mavs have a chance to capture the Flagg with the No. 1 pick 🔥”

LeBron James also weighed in on the results and had no words for the Mavericks surprisingly winning the lottery.



The Mavericks Predicted to Take Cooper Flagg With the No. 1 Pick in the NBA Draft

To the surprise of no one, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo revealed their first NBA mock draft and have the Mavericks snagging Flagg. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has faced backlash from fans who are angry about the Doncic trade. Landing Flagg could at least ease some of the tension between the front office and fanbase.

“Winning the lottery with just 1.8% odds is a seismic, improbable victory for the Mavericks, who will have an easy decision to make with the addition of Flagg,” Woo and Givony wrote in a May 12, story titled, “2025 NBA mock draft: Projecting all 59 picks post-lottery.” “Dallas has been intent on maximizing its current window as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving approach their mid-30s, and Flagg’s readiness and versatility alongside them should immediately bolster their lineup.”

Mahomes is not one to shy away from his feelings about the Mavericks. After the Doncic trade, Mahomes shared his initial reaction to the deal.

“I’m sick (right now),” Mahomes said in a February 2, message on X.

As time went on, Mahomes shared a much more polished answer about the Mavericks decision to trade Doncic for Davis.

“I know the Mavs have a great basketball team and getting Anthony Davis is going to help them,” Mahomes remarked on the trade, per ESPN. “I’ll be there. I’m a Mavs fan through thick and thin.”

Mavericks fans are likely still angry about the decision to move on from Doncic, but landing Flagg is a nice consolation prize.