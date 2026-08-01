Dallas Mavericks’ Plans for Former No. 1 Pick Zaccharie Risacher Revealed

The Dallas Mavericks acquired former first overall pick Zaccharie Risacher from the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason.

In addition to Risacher, the Mavs received a protected 2027 second-round pick from the Hawks, as per NBA.com. They parted ways with Ryan Nembhard, who was sent to Atlanta, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Thunder.

The Hawks also got Lu Dort from the Thunder, while the 2025 NBA champs added two more second-round picks in 2031 and 2032 from Atlanta.

Mavs’ Plans for Risacher

Speaking to Keith Smith of Spotrac, a Dallas Mavericks assistant coach revealed one of their plans for Zaccharie Risacher next season. The assistant alluded to the possibility of playing Risacher as a shooting guard in a very big lineup.

“We’re thrilled to add him to our mix,” the assistant said. “Big lineups with Dereck (Lively II), Morez (Johnson Jr.), Cooper (Flagg), Risacher and some like Sergio (De Larrea) could be a real thing for us. It’s also really exciting to have Risacher to work with. There’s a ton of talent there and we didn’t give up much to get him.”

Risacher was drafted No. 1 by the Atlanta Hawks in 2024. He had a very solid rookie campaign, averaging 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He played in 75 games and started in 73 of them.

However, his role diminished in his second season as the Hawks were more successful with him being limited off the bench. He averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 67 games and 46 starts.

In his postseason debut, Risacher appeared in just three of their six games. He averaged 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game.

Mavericks This Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks are officially moving on from the Luka Doncic era after Masai Ujiri was named team president. Ujiri decided to part ways with Jason Kidd as head coach and replaced him with Dusty May.

Ujiri went on to pick Morez Johnson Jr. at No. 9. Johnson was part of May’s national championship-winning team at Michigan, so he’ll likely have a bigger role as a rookie.

As for additions, the Mavericks added Zaccharie Risacher, Santi Aldama, Marcus Sasser and Tarik Biberovic via trades. Biberovic also signed a two-year contract, while Moussa Cisse received a new contract after the Mavs matched the New York Knicks‘ offer sheet for him.

In terms of losses, AJ Johnson, Khris Middleton and Ryan Nembhard were traded. Marvin Bagley III left in free agency, signing with the Denver Nuggets.

Risacher’s Fit in Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of forwards on their roster, so Zaccharie Risacher might not get significant minutes under coach Dusty May.

Risacher will have to compete against P.J. Washington, Santi Aldama, Morez Johnson Jr., Caleb Martin and Naji Marshall for playing time.

Cooper Flagg gets the starting nod, with Washington at the other forward spot, unless the Mavs trade him before the start of the season.