South Carolina’s Dawn Staley Emerging as Potential NBA Candidate Again

Over the years, South Carolina Gamecocks head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has become one of the best coaches at the college level.

Staley has spent the last 18 years at South Carolina. She has had immense success with the Gamecocks and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Last season, she was able to lead South Carolina to the National Championship game. Unfortunately, the Gamecocks came up just short against the UCLA Bruins.

With the offseason underway, Staley’s name is back in the news cycle. After being interview last offseason for an NBA head coaching job, Staley could be an emerging candidate once again for a recently opened job.

Dawn Staley Emerging as Possible Candidate for NBA Coaching Job

Christian Clark of The Athletic has named Staley as a potential name to watch for the Dallas Mavericks.

“Ujiri interviewed Hammon — the head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces — for the Raptors job three years ago,” Clark wrote. “One NBA executive told The Athletic that it wouldn’t be shocking if the Mavericks wanted to interview Staley.”

In addition to suggesting Staley for the Mavericks’ job, Clark also shared information about her interest from the New York Knicks last offseason.

“Staley, the WNBA great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, has won three national championships in her 18-year run as South Carolina women’s basketball coach,” he wrote. “Last summer, the Knicks interviewed her for their head coaching job, and Staley said she would have accepted the post if offered.”

If Staley does get offered an NBA head coaching position, it sure sounds like she would jump at the opportunity. She would be the first woman ever to be an NBA head coach.

Looking Back at Dawn Staley’s College Coaching Career

Since taking over as the head coach at South Carolina, Staley has led the program to an impressive 511-113 record. She has also won three National Championships during her tenure.

Before taking the Gamecocks’ job, Staley made another successful stop as a head coach.

To begin her career, Staley was the head coach at Temple. She spent eight years there, compiling an impressive 172-80 record. From that point, it was clear that Staley as a rising star in the women’s coaching space.

Outside of Staley, Clark mentioned a few other names to watch for the Mavericks. He thinks that Tiago Splitter, Jon Scheyer, Micah Nori, and Sean Sweeney are four other names to monitor.

Whether or not Staley gets the job in Dallas, she has started making waves in the NBA. It will be interesting to see whether or not the Mavericks seriously consider her as a potential candidate.