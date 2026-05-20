Mavericks’ Stance on Kyrie Irving Addressed After Jason Kidd Exit

The Dallas Mavericks‘ decision to cut ties with Jason Kidd suddenly brings Kyrie Irving’s future with the organization into focus.

Will Masai Ujiri’s first big move lead to another blockbuster deal to begin totally resetting the roster around Cooper Flagg?

The Mavs’ President of Basketball Operations addressed the future of Irving on Wednesday.

What’s Next For Kyrie Irving?

“Kevin Durant once told me that there’s only one Kyrie Irving walking around in the world,” Ujiri told reporters on Wednesday.

“I think we have to figure out a way, how Kyrie fits with our program. I’ve had those conversations with Kyrie, up till yesterday and I think Kyrie will fit. There’s a huge curiosity in our minds to see how Kyrie fits playing with Cooper Flagg … and I think we owe that to this organization.”

Ujiri added that he wouldn’t speak on Irving’s feelings regarding the Kidd move, as that will be up for the star guard to address himself.

Based on Ujiri’s words, it seems the Mavericks don’t have any plans to shop around the nine-time All-Star. After missing Irving for the entire 2025-2026 NBA season, the Mavericks are still intrigued by the idea of a Cooper Flagg-Kyrie Irving combo.

Don’t Bank On Kyrie Sticking In Dallas Long-Term

Kyrie Irving could very well finish his current contract with the Mavericks, which runs through 2028 if he picks up next year’s option.

But don’t bank on it. Teams are seeing the situation from afar and are likely preparing their most intriguing trade packages for Dallas to give Ujiri a call to see if a swap is possible.

Without Irving’s public opinion, there’s truly no telling how he’s feeling. When Irving landed with the Mavs, he was playing alongside Luka Doncic under Kidd’s coaching. Both core pieces are now out of the picture.

Also, Irving is 34 and coming off a major injury. At this stage of his career, competing for a title is likely a priority. As good as Cooper Flagg is, the Mavericks are unlikely to enter the 2026-2027 NBA season posing a legitimate threat in the Western Conference. That could end up being a dealbreaker for Kyrie Irving.

Time will tell if the major change forces another.