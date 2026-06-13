Two Contenders Linked To Trading For Klay Thompson From Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks will reportedly look to move on from Klay Thompson and a few other players. Thompson is the biggest name with his incredible history winning four NBA Championships as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Despite being no longer nearly the same player nor near All-Star level, Thompson can still hit three pointers to improve a team’s offense if they lack that.

Sporting News linked both the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons as top options for a potential Thompson trade:

“Houston has the size, athleticism, and perimeter defenders such as Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. to cover for Klay’s decline on defense. What the Rockets still lack is reliable outside shooting to pull defenders away from Alperen Sengun in the paint. The Pistons are one of the league’s most exciting young teams, but they still lack perimeter shooting. Essentially, they are the Eastern Conference version of the Rockets. Adding him as a bench piece gives Detroit a proven spot-up threat who doesn’t need plays run for him.”

Both teams were eliminated in the postseason earlier than they desired due to lacking enough outside shooting. However, they would be taking on a risk on using cap space and trading pieces to bank on Thompson being their missing piece.

How Klay Thompson Helps Houston Rockets

Houston lacked outside shooting and struggled badly in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The risk of trading for Kevin Durant didn’t work out nearly as expected, and the locker room drama over his burner account may warrant moving him again.

Thompson is a respected veteran and is considered more of a leader than Durant to make his veteran presence more important. The shooting guard would likely come off the bench, but his outside shooting could land him in the closing lineups if the rest of the roster can’t make their open threes.

A couple of shooters are clearly needed for the Rockets to have a realistic chance at title contention next season. Another big move is expected, but adding Klay as a secondary talent to provide greater roster depth is not a bad idea at all.

How Klay Thompson Helps Detroit Pistons

Offense was a massive issue for the Pistons this postseason during seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic. Detroit avoided the embarrassment of getting eliminated by the eighth seed as a top seed, but it took everything to advance.

Cleveland ultimately eliminated them in a Game 7 on the road to make the Pistons’ home court a non-factor. Detroit needs to add more shooters and play makers to move forward with truly threatening the other top East teams in the longer series. Thompson could be a perfect player to both help the shooting and provide much needed veteran leadership for a young squad.

Duncan Robinson is a free agent, and the Pistons could look to replace him with Thompson for an upgrade. Thompson’s playoff experience and contributions to winning basketball make him even more valuable to Detroit. Dallas will likely require very little in return since they’d love to lose his salary.