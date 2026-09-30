Dana White NBA Expansion Ties Still Alive Ahead of $13B Decision

Dana White just reminded everyone he’s still circling the Las Vegas NBA expansion conversation. Asked at Tuesday’s Contender Series press conference whether he remains involved with a prospective ownership group, the UFC boss gave a one-word answer: “Yes.” That brief confirmation arrives at a pivotal moment for the league. The NBA is closing in on its first expansion in decades, and Sin City sits at the front of the line.

Dana White NBA Expansion Finalists and Current Timeline

The league has narrowed the field to three finalist groups for a Las Vegas franchise. One is led by Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie and her husband Bill Laurie. Another pairs Canadian businessman Steve Apostolopoulos with former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. The third brings together Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and Hall of Famer Jerry Colangelo. Sources put the winning bid, arena included, in the $12 billion to $13 billion range. The NBA is reviewing those proposals now and hopes to name a winner soon, with formal Board of Governors approval targeted by the end of 2026. The earliest the new team could tip off is the 2028-29 season, potentially alongside a revived Seattle franchise.

Why Las Vegas Has Become the Clear Front-Runner

Las Vegas already hosts the NFL’s Raiders, the NHL’s Golden Knights and the WNBA’s Aces, with MLB’s Athletics set to arrive in 2028. The city has also long hosted NBA Summer League and recently landed NBA Cup games at T-Mobile Arena. That built-in infrastructure, paired with a booming tourism economy, makes it the obvious landing spot. Commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly said the league wants clarity before the calendar year ends. Earlier bidding rounds this summer thinned the field to the three finalists now in focus. A new arena anchors most proposals, though T-Mobile Arena could serve as a bridge while construction plays out.

Dana White’s Side Role in the Bigger Picture

White has previously acknowledged being approached about joining an ownership group, and he’s a longtime Celtics fan with a real friendship with coach Joe Mazzulla. His latest “yes” keeps his name in the conversation, even though he isn’t among the three public finalists. For a guy who already runs one of the world’s biggest sports organizations out of Las Vegas, adding basketball to the city’s résumé clearly still appeals to him. The expansion push began in earnest this past March, when the Board of Governors approved exploring new teams in Las Vegas and Seattle. Multiple bid deadlines followed, and the process has picked up speed in recent weeks.

The next few months should bring clarity. A decision on Las Vegas ownership would be the biggest structural change the NBA has made in years, handing one of America’s fastest-growing markets its own franchise. White’s short answer this week just added a little extra color to a story already moving toward resolution.