The New Orleans Pelicans continue to be a mess, and Dejounte Murray’s name keeps making the headlines in the midst of it all. It was recently reported that he wants to be traded from the Pelicans, after cryptic social media posts pointed towards his growing discontent.

But if the Pelicans want to move the disgruntled guard, it’s going to come at a price for New Orleans. It will likely cost at least one first-round pick for the Pelicans to move off Murray. That’s not surprising, given he’s played just 45 games over the last two seasons.

There’s quite a bit of news surrounding Murray, but the latest tidbit centers on the Pelicans’ 2025 draft selections. Murray was “upset” that the Pelicans drafted guard Jeremiah Fears, according to Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko.

Murray upset that the Pelicans drafted Fears

Fears, who just became the youngest player in Pelicans history to record a triple-double in a win that ended the team’s six-game losing streak, has been impressive to start the season. He’s averaging career highs, is shooting the ball more efficiently than a year ago and looks to be a building block for New Orleans’ future.

Murray, meanwhile, has become a negative asset for the Pelicans. A high-ranking executive said, “No one wants to touch him,” per Iko, in regards to Murray.

With Fears, Zion Williamson and Derik Queen, the Pelicans might actually have a nucleus to build around, but there’s several ill-fitting players on the roster, Murray included, who are causing more harm than good for the team. Williamson has already called out the team for lack of effort after an embarrassing loss to the Nets last week, and Murray’s displeasure only amplifies the issues in New Orleans.

Not the first time Murray’s been upset by a franchise’s decisions

Murray has undeniable talent as a versatile two-way guard, someone who earned an All-Star selection and All-Defensive honors. He’s also someone who has exited teams on bad terms in the past, specifically with San Antonio. Murray has spoken openly on the “All the Smoke” podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes about how he felt the Spurs were playing “mind games” with him early in his career and wanted to be traded elsewhere due to a lack of playing time.

“They playing other guys that was second round picks, undrafted in front of me,” Murray said. “Now I’m just like, what’s going on? I’m hitting Rich [Paul]. I’m like, ‘I gotta get traded.’ He’s like, ‘You ain’t got no value.’ I’m like, this is too much. What did they put me through, I don’t understand.”

Murray took aim at Hall of Famer Tony Parker specifically, who was on the team in Murray’s rookie year. Murray said Parker didn’t have interest in mentoring him, which he said led to Parker being traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

“I know he didn’t like it, because if he liked it, he would have mentored me the way he should have,” Murray said. “He wouldn’t have went to Charlotte. He would have stayed right there.”

After five years in San Antonio, Murray was eventually traded to the Atlanta Hawks, but his final season with the Spurs was the best of his career.