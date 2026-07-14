With the Denver Nuggets being open to talking shop regarding any player outside of Nikola Jokic this NBA offseason, that left Christian Braun as a logical trade candidate.

The veteran guard is coming off a down year after signing a notable extension in 2025.

With Braun struggling in 2025-2026 and the Nuggets exiting the playoffs in the first round, losing to the undermanned underdogs in Minnesota, the veteran guard has a lot to prove in 2026-2027.

Denver Nuggets $125 Million Trade Candidate Gets Honest On Rough Year

“Sometimes it’s good to get punched in the mouth a little bit,” Braun told DNVR’s Harrison Wind.

“It’s good to have that little setback. Definitely motivated. Definitely excited for the summer. Just got to attack the ankle and make sure the ankle’s in a good spot. I know I’ll bounce back, and I know who I am as a player, so I’m really excited.”

Talk can only go so far for a player coming off a down year, but the Nuggets can feel hopeful for Braun’s mindset before the new season.

Christian Braun’s Denver Nuggets Run

During his rookie effort with the Nuggets, Braun appeared in 76 games.

Most of his matchups were off the bench, for an average of 15.5 minutes per game.

The veteran guard shot 49.5% from the field and 35.4% from three, averaging 4.7 points per game.

Those numbers improved in year two, when Braun played all 82 games, serving as a key reserve.

In 2024-2025, Braun hit 58.0% of his shots from the field. He knocked down 39.7% of his threes, averaging 12.0 points per game.

The Nuggets felt good about the three-year progression from their homegrown guard. Braun wisely accepted the five-year, $125.0 million contract he was offered.

So far, the investment looks rough. In 44 games, Braun was a full-time starter for Denver. He averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, while shooting just 30.1% from three.

In the playoffs, the averages dipped to 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Next season, Braun will make $21.5 million. A bounce-back season is much-needed.