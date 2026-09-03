19-Year NBA Star Gives Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic A Stunning Compliment

Praise for the Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic comes easily these days.

With impressive tape and a decorated resume, it’s clear that Jokic is one of the top players in the game and is well on his way to capping off his career with a Hall of Fame nod.

Jason Kidd, a player who is already in the Hall of Fame, just tossed a rare compliment Jokic’s way. The former NBA point guard considers the Nuggets center one of the best point guards in the league.

Yes, you read that right.

Jason Kidd Sends Rare Compliment Jokic’s Way

“The best point guard is probably not listed as a point guard, but he is probably a center, and that would be Jokic in Denver,” Kidd said in an exclusive sit-down with Bilyonaryo News.

“When you talk about just his ability to make plays for his teammates, he makes the game easy. He can score, he can rebound, but again, his passing is like a point guard.”

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Keep in mind: Kidd was once a star point guard. He also coached one of the most prominent point guards in the game, Luka Doncic. He’s seen elite point guard play, yet the Nuggets’ big man takes the cake in the eyes of Kidd.

Jokic’s Offensive Dominance

When it comes to playmaking and passing, it didn’t take a Jason Kidd endorsement for Jokic to be recognized as the best center in that category.

Throughout his career, Jokic averaged 7.5 assists per game, while turning the ball over just 3.0 times per game. Over the past two seasons, Jokic averaged at least 10.2 assists per game. He has averaged a triple-double over the past two seasons.

Since Jokic’s playmaking has only gotten better over the past two seasons, he will likely remain strong in that category in 2026-2027. The 11-year center is facing another big year for the Nuggets.