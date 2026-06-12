Despite entering the 2026 NBA playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets found themselves eliminated early.

One of their 2025 additions, Jonas Valanciunas, struggled to be a difference-maker this time around. The Nuggets were out in the first round, losing to a shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves team.

Now, the Nuggets have to make a decision on Valanciunas as he enters the final season of his current contract, with overseas teams continuing to intrigue him.

Denver Nuggets’ $30.2 Million Veteran Gets Bad Prediction

If The Athletic’s Bobby Marks had to guess, Valanciunas played his final minutes with the Nuggets.

Seeing as though Valanciunas is only guaranteed $2.0 million of his $10.0 million salary, Marks predicts that the Nuggets will waive-and-stretch the veteran center.

The Nuggets won’t have to worry about the fully guarantee kicking in until July 8.

Does Jonas Valanciunas Want To Return?

The veteran center isn’t opposed to going back.

“There’s always hope,” Valanciunas said in May, according to BasketNews.

“We’ll see what moves and decisions the management makes. Everything is in their hands. Right now, the work is happening in the front office. They’re handling things. We’ll see what they decide.”

Jonas Valanciunas Run With The Nuggets

The logical move from a business standpoint would be to cut ties with Valanciunas.

The veteran center appeared in 65 games for the Nuggets in 2025-2026. Seeing the court for 13.4 minutes per game, Valanciunas averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

During the playoffs, Valanciunas appeared in four games. He produced averages of 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Valanciunas will have options no matter what. Being a seasoned NBA veteran with 14 seasons under his belt, Valanciunas has done enough to continue playing as a backup. However, overseas clubs have had their eyes on the veteran center for quite some time.