DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 11: Kevin Porter Jr. #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
When it comes to Peyton Watson, the Denver Nuggets understand that their homegrown guard will garner interest in NBA free agency.
Despite injury concerns that occurred during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Watson is still one of the top young free agents this summer.
However, the Nuggets have the ability to match any offer and retain Watson.
Still, the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to target the veteran guard.
Denver Nuggets’ 4-Year NBA Vet Gets Word On LA Clippers Interest
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with Aaron Gordon #32 after a play against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
The Clippers join a small but notable group of teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and the Brooklyn Nets.
Plus, the Nuggets intend to do what it takes to keep Watson.
Peyton Watson’s NBA Career
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 11: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets drives against AJ Green #20 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Ball Arena on January 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)
Coming out of UCLA in 2022, Peyton Watson was a late first-round pick. He was selected 30th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder traded Watson on draft night to the Nuggets. Watson was with the team during their 2022-2023 NBA Championship season.
That year, Watson appeared in only 23 games as a rookie. He shot 42.9% from three, averaging 3.3 points per game.
In the following year, Watson averaged 18.6 minutes off the bench in 80 games. He produced 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
In 2024-2025, Watson struggled to stay healthy. He appeared in 68 games. While shooting 35.3% from three, Watson produced averages of 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Peyton Watson #8 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after making a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second half at Golden 1 Center on December 11, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Last season, Watson started a career-high 40 games. In 54 total games, he knocked down 41.1% of his threes and averaged 14.6 points.
Due to an injury, Watson missed the Nuggets’ playoff run in 2026.
According to The Stein Line, the only way the Nuggets would feel uncomfortable re-signing Watson is if an offer sheet includes a salary average of over $30 million.
Teams like the Clippers seem well aware of Denver’s mindset heading into free agency, but they are still keeping Watson on the radar.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
When it comes to Peyton Watson, the Denver Nuggets understand that their homegrown guard will garner interest in NBA free agency. Despite injury concerns that occurred during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Watson is still one of the top young free agents this summer. However, the Nuggets have the ability to match any offer and retain […]
Denver Nuggets’ 4-Year NBA Vet Gets Word On LA Clippers Interest