When it comes to Peyton Watson, the Denver Nuggets understand that their homegrown guard will garner interest in NBA free agency.

Despite injury concerns that occurred during the 2025-2026 NBA season, Watson is still one of the top young free agents this summer.

However, the Nuggets have the ability to match any offer and retain Watson.

Still, the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to target the veteran guard.

Denver Nuggets’ 4-Year NBA Vet Gets Word On LA Clippers Interest

According to The Stein Line, Watson “continues to be described” as a likely Clippers target.

The Clippers join a small but notable group of teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, and the Brooklyn Nets.

Plus, the Nuggets intend to do what it takes to keep Watson.

Peyton Watson’s NBA Career

Coming out of UCLA in 2022, Peyton Watson was a late first-round pick. He was selected 30th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder traded Watson on draft night to the Nuggets. Watson was with the team during their 2022-2023 NBA Championship season.

That year, Watson appeared in only 23 games as a rookie. He shot 42.9% from three, averaging 3.3 points per game.

In the following year, Watson averaged 18.6 minutes off the bench in 80 games. He produced 6.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

In 2024-2025, Watson struggled to stay healthy. He appeared in 68 games. While shooting 35.3% from three, Watson produced averages of 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Last season, Watson started a career-high 40 games. In 54 total games, he knocked down 41.1% of his threes and averaged 14.6 points.

Due to an injury, Watson missed the Nuggets’ playoff run in 2026.

According to The Stein Line, the only way the Nuggets would feel uncomfortable re-signing Watson is if an offer sheet includes a salary average of over $30 million.

Teams like the Clippers seem well aware of Denver’s mindset heading into free agency, but they are still keeping Watson on the radar.