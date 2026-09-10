7-Year NBA Vet Gets Important Contract News With Nuggets

One of the Denver Nuggets‘ additions during the 2026 NBA offseason is the 27-year-old shooting guard, Lonnie Walker.

On September 10, the deal is official.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Walker is on a non-guaranteed training camp deal for the Nuggets, which certainly suggests he could be a free agent again at some point.

Lonnie Walker’s NBA Career

In 2018, Walker entered the NBA as a first-round pick. He was the No. 18 selection for the San Antonio Spurs.

For four seasons, Walker played a key role off the bench for the Spurs. He packed up and left for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency in 2022.

At the time, Walker signed a one-year, prove-it deal. After he appeared in 56 games with the Lakers, Walker joined the Brooklyn Nets in free agency.

While Walker tried his hand with the Boston Celtics, he was cut after the preseason. That led him to Lithuania. After spending some time overseas, Walker joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

Once again, Walker didn’t garner enough interest in the NBA to stay, leading him to sign with Maccabi Tel Aviv for the 2025-2026 season. Now, the Nuggets are going to give Walker another shot.

Denver Nuggets Additions

Walker is one of several new additions for the Nuggets, who had a quiet offseason.

The Nuggets added Alpha Diallo, who is another player coming from an overseas club. They also brought on the veteran Marvin Bagley III, and the multi-time All-Star, DeMar DeRozan.

While Walker doesn’t have a guaranteed spot on the Nuggets’ roster for the 2026-2027 season, he has a chance. And if it doesn’t work out with the Nuggets, Walker could showcase enough in the preseason to grab the attention of another squad.