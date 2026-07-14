The Denver Nuggets have a Peyton Watson problem on their hands.

With the budget tight, the Nuggets haven’t had a chance to add any major free agents. Retaining Peyton Watson has been the priority.

As much as the Nuggets would like to retain their restricted free agent, Watson is on the radar of several teams.

It’s left the Nuggets with a lot of uncertainty this offseason. Recently, the veteran Denver sharpshooter Cam Johnson addressed what he called the “elephant in the room.”

Denver Nuggets 7-Year NBA Veteran Gets Honest On Peyton Watson

“Peyton Watson is in contract negotiations. The only reason that we’re in this position in the first place is because he balled out,” Johnson said on the ‘Old Man And The Three’ podcast.

“He played really well. So you see that, and it’s just like you want your guys to play well. You want your guys to make top dollar, and then you get to the end of the road, and it becomes very like, oh man, now everybody can’t get paid crazy.”

That’s the unfortunate reality for the Nuggets, which has led to most of the Denver core getting linked to the trade block.

Outside of Nikola Jokic, each Nuggets player has been considered a possible trade candidate–including Johnson.

Peyton Watson’s NBA Free Agency

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Peyton Watson showed plenty of progress as he navigated through year four.

Despite the injury concerns, the 23-year-old guard appeared in 54 games with 40 starts. He saw the court for 29.6 minutes per game.

Watson nearly shot at a career-high clip of 49.1%. He produced averages of 14.6 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

Throughout his career, Watson averaged 8.7 points, while shooting 36.1% from three.

According to the Stein Line, Watson has interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, and now the Milwaukee Bucks.

The more teams that get involved, the worse news for the Nuggets, who want to match any offer sheet, but are expected to have a hard line they won’t cross.