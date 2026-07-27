Going into the 2026 NBA offseason, the Denver Nuggets were viewed as a team that could look a lot different ahead of the 2026-2027 season. Outside of Nikola Jokic, anybody was on the trade block—including Cam Johnson.

So far, those rumors haven’t transitioned to reality. The Nuggets are having one of the quieter offseasons in the league, and Johnson’s name has hardly been brought up this summer.

Could that change? Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicted the NBA players who will likely be dealt before the 2026 trade deadline. Johnson was one of several players on the list.

Denver Nuggets 7-Year NBA Veteran Gets Trade Prediction

There was a theory behind why Johnson remains a member of the Nuggets. Buckley states that teams could be essentially low-balling Denver, hoping that desperation to shed salary gets them a sharpshooter at a bargain cost.

He speculated that the Nuggets haven’t been able to solve their roster issues without knowing what’s next for the restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

“If Watson is eventually re-signed, they might have to shed some salary, and a Johnson trade might offer the best blend of bringing something back without causing too much disruption,” Buckley finished.

Should The Nuggets Move Cam Johnson?

The Nuggets parted ways with a proven veteran, who contributed to Denver’s last championship run (Michael Porter Jr.), in order to acquire Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets.

Unfortunately, swapping them out didn’t change Denver’s trajectory. The Nuggets dipped out of the NBA playoffs in round one.

In 54 games during the regular season, Johnson started full-time, seeing the court for 30.5 minutes per game. He shot 43.0% from the field, producing 12.2 points per game.

In six playoff games, Johnson averaged 14.2 points per game, while hitting on 31.4% of his threes, taking 5.8 attempts per game.

Heading into the final season of his four-year deal, Johnson is set to make $23.0 million. He’s been a player that playoff-contending teams have shown a lot of interest in since he was thriving in Brooklyn. If the Nuggets are willing to put him on the market for a fair cost, there will certainly be interested suitors this year.