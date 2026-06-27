Denver Nuggets Star Aaron Gordon Makes Cryptic Post Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon gave fans something to parse before NBA free agency, posting a shirtless Instagram video with the caption: “I’m back baby.”

The post, shared on Gordon’s Instagram, featured Gordon walking outdoors while audio played a riff on the famous Inigo Montoya line from The Princess Bride: “you killed my father, prepare to die.” The tone was playful, but the timing made it notable for Nuggets fans.

Denver is entering a consequential offseason after another year in which health and depth shaped the team’s ceiling. Gordon is not headed to free agency himself, but his status still matters as much as almost anyone on the roster outside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

That is the important distinction. Gordon’s post should not be read as a direct free-agency tease. The veteran forward agreed to a four-year, $133 million extension with the Nuggets in 2024, a deal that included a player option for 2028-29 and a trade kicker, according to NBA.com. Spotrac lists Gordon’s current contract as running through 2028-29, with an unrestricted free agency date in 2029.

Still, “I’m back baby” lands differently after Gordon’s injury issues became part of Denver’s recent playoff story.

Aaron Gordon’s Health Is a Major Nuggets Offseason Variable

Gordon was ruled out of Game 3 of Denver’s first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of left calf tightness. The injury came after Denver initially listed him as questionable, then downgraded him before he was eventually ruled out.

Gordon was scratched for Game 5 as the Nuggets tried to avoid elimination, as he had averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists during the season.

That is why even a lighthearted summer video can carry some basketball relevance. Gordon has been one of Denver’s most important connective pieces since arriving from Orlando. His value is not just in scoring, but in the way he toggles between frontcourt roles, defends elite wings and bigs, cuts around Jokic and gives Denver physicality in postseason matchups.

When Gordon is right physically, the Nuggets’ best lineups make more sense. When he is compromised, Denver’s margin gets thinner quickly.

Gordon Is Not a Free Agent, but His Contract Still Matters

Gordon is under contract, and that makes him different from the typical player posting cryptic offseason messages while sitting near the open market. But his salary and importance also make him part of any serious conversation about how the Nuggets build around Jokic.

That does not mean Denver is trying to move him. It does mean Gordon is too important, too expensive and too central to the team’s identity to be ignored when the front office evaluates its options.

The Nuggets have already lived through the tension that comes with building around a championship core: keeping enough top-end talent around Jokic while also finding enough playable depth to survive the West. Gordon is one of the players who makes the whole thing work when healthy, but he is also one of the contracts that defines Denver’s financial picture.

That is the real backdrop to the Instagram post. It is not proof of anything dramatic. It is a reminder that Gordon’s health, role and future remain major pieces of the Nuggets’ offseason puzzle.

Nuggets Fans Reacted to Gordon’s Message

The comments on Gordon’s post showed a mix of jokes, encouragement and curiosity. Some fans focused on the “back” part of the caption. Others treated the post as classic Gordon offseason content.

For Nuggets fans, the basketball takeaway is simple: Gordon sounding upbeat is better than the alternative.

Denver does not need Gordon to become a different player next season. The Nuggets need him available, explosive and comfortable doing the dirty work that helped make him such a clean fit next to Jokic. His cutting, rebounding, defensive versatility and willingness to play without dominating the ball remain difficult traits to replace.

That is why the post got attention. Gordon did not announce a transaction. He did not clarify his health status in medical terms. He did not address trade speculation or free agency directly.

He just said he is back.

For a Nuggets team entering an offseason with real pressure to maximize what remains of Jokic’s prime, that was enough to get fans talking.