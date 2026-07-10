Denver Nuggets Linked to EuroLeague Star in Free Agency

The Denver Nuggets may not be finished adding to their roster.

According to BasketNews’ Donatas Urbonas, Denver is showing strong interest in EuroLeague standout Alpha Diallo, one of the top defensive players outside the NBA. The report comes with an important deadline attached: although Diallo recently signed a multiyear contract with Dubai Basketball, the deal reportedly includes an NBA exit clause that remains active through July 15.

The reported pursuit makes sense for a Nuggets team that continues searching for versatile, defense-first contributors around franchise star Nikola Jokic. While no agreement has been reported, Denver appears to be among the NBA teams monitoring whether Diallo ultimately decides to make the jump.

Why Alpha Diallo Fits the Nuggets

Diallo, 29, is coming off arguably the best season of his EuroLeague career with AS Monaco.

He was named the league’s Best Defensive Player after averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals while earning a reputation as one of Europe’s premier perimeter defenders. According to BasketNews, Synergy Sports also graded him as “excellent” in multiple defensive categories, including overall defensive possessions and one-on-one defense.

That defensive versatility is exactly the type of skill set Denver has emphasized around Jokic. The Nuggets have consistently valued wings capable of guarding multiple positions, creating turnovers and handling difficult defensive assignments while allowing their offense to flow through the three-time MVP.

Diallo isn’t viewed as a high-volume scorer, but his ability to defend, finish plays and play within a system could make him an attractive depth addition if he decides to pursue an NBA opportunity.

Denver Could Still Be Looking for Defensive Depth

The Nuggets have spent much of the offseason trying to strengthen their supporting cast around Jokic while maintaining financial flexibility.

Adding an experienced European veteran would be a relatively low-risk move compared to many free-agent options. At 29, Diallo also arrives with years of experience in high-level international competition rather than as a developmental prospect.

Denver has shown in previous seasons that it values role players who understand their responsibilities and can contribute without needing the ball. Diallo’s defensive résumé appears to fit that mold.

July 15 Is the Date to Watch

The biggest factor may simply be the calendar.

According to BasketNews, Diallo’s NBA opt-out expires on July 15. If he chooses not to exercise that clause, he would remain with Dubai Basketball under his current contract.

That means the Nuggets—and any other interested NBA teams—may have only a few days to determine whether a deal can be reached.

For now, Denver’s reported interest remains just that: interest. But with one of Europe’s most accomplished defenders potentially available for only a limited time, it’s a situation Nuggets fans may want to monitor closely as free agency continues.