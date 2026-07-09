On a list of the NBA’s top eight worst contracts, the Denver Nuggets had an obvious candidate written.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, Christian Braun was listed as one of the most overpaid players in the NBA.

Denver Nuggets Get Bad Message On 25-Year-Old Trade Candidate

As a reminder, the Nuggets signed Braun to a five-year contract during the 2025 offseason.

Over that time, Braun is expected to make $125.5 million.

The list places Braun at No. 8.

“Shelling out $25-plus million per year for someone who often devolves into an offensive non-factor is no bueno,” Favale wrote.

“While Braun shot over 64 percent inside the arc last season, his three-point clip cratered to 30.1 percent without a major uptick in volume. No rotation player on the Nuggets is more reliant on Nikola Jokic to optimize his offense. Braun went from shooting 67.7 percent on twos alongside the three-time MVP to knocking down just 34.8 percent of his looks inside the rainbow without him. That 32.9-point drop-off was the largest on the roster—and explains why over 87 percent of his minutes came next to Jokic.”

Braun appeared in 44 games with the Nuggets during the 2025-2026 season. He averaged 31.8 minutes of action as a full-time starter.

The veteran guard shot 51.9% from the field, but hit on just 30.1% of his threes. He produced averages of 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

In the playoffs, Braun’s numbers dropped to 8.3 points per game and 1.7 assists per game. Compared to the campaign that helped him earn that big deal, it was clearly a down year for Braun.

Will The Nuggets Trade Christian Braun?

Considering that budgets are tight in Denver, the Nuggets entered the offseason with expectations of testing the trade market for everybody outside of Nikola Jokic.

That certainly includes Braun.

So far, the Nuggets are off to a quiet offseason. That’s not to say that Braun is in the clear. Perhaps his status as one of the worst contracts in the league has forced teams to avoid making calls for the 24-year-old guard.

Not only is he owed a salary of $21.5 million next year, but his massive deal is just starting. If a team acquired him, they are locked in until 2031.

Keep an eye on Braun as a possible trade target, but understand that Denver is going to have a hard time moving off his contract at any point this year.