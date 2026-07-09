Hi, Subscriber

Denver Nuggets Get Bad Message On 25-Year-Old Trade Candidate

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Michael Porter Jr. #1 and Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets react after a foul is called during the second quarter against the LA Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome on May 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On a list of the NBA’s top eight worst contracts, the Denver Nuggets had an obvious candidate written.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, Christian Braun was listed as one of the most overpaid players in the NBA.

Denver Nuggets Get Bad Message On 25-Year-Old Trade Candidate

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 25: Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Ball Arena on October 25, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

As a reminder, the Nuggets signed Braun to a five-year contract during the 2025 offseason.

Over that time, Braun is expected to make $125.5 million.

The list places Braun at No. 8.

“Shelling out $25-plus million per year for someone who often devolves into an offensive non-factor is no bueno,” Favale wrote.

“While Braun shot over 64 percent inside the arc last season, his three-point clip cratered to 30.1 percent without a major uptick in volume. No rotation player on the Nuggets is more reliant on Nikola Jokic to optimize his offense. Braun went from shooting 67.7 percent on twos alongside the three-time MVP to knocking down just 34.8 percent of his looks inside the rainbow without him. That 32.9-point drop-off was the largest on the roster—and explains why over 87 percent of his minutes came next to Jokic.”

Braun appeared in 44 games with the Nuggets during the 2025-2026 season. He averaged 31.8 minutes of action as a full-time starter.

The veteran guard shot 51.9% from the field, but hit on just 30.1% of his threes. He produced averages of 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

In the playoffs, Braun’s numbers dropped to 8.3 points per game and 1.7 assists per game. Compared to the campaign that helped him earn that big deal, it was clearly a down year for Braun.

Will The Nuggets Trade Christian Braun?

GettyVANCOUVER, CANADA – OCTOBER 6: Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets takes the ball to the hoop after getting past Brandon Ingram #3 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half in a preseason NBA game at Rogers Arena on October 6, 2025 in Vancouver, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty)

Considering that budgets are tight in Denver, the Nuggets entered the offseason with expectations of testing the trade market for everybody outside of Nikola Jokic.

That certainly includes Braun.

So far, the Nuggets are off to a quiet offseason. That’s not to say that Braun is in the clear. Perhaps his status as one of the worst contracts in the league has forced teams to avoid making calls for the 24-year-old guard.

Not only is he owed a salary of $21.5 million next year, but his massive deal is just starting. If a team acquired him, they are locked in until 2031.

Keep an eye on Braun as a possible trade target, but understand that Denver is going to have a hard time moving off his contract at any point this year.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments