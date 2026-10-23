Cam Johnson Injury: What Happened To Denver Nuggets Shooter?

The Denver Nuggets have been dealt an early injury scare in their 2026-27 NBA season opener.

Starting forward Cam Johnson suffered a right ankle sprain during Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, prompting an official update from the Nuggets that cast doubt on his availability for the remainder of the contest.

“Injury Update: Cam Johnson is questionable to return with a Right Ankle Sprain,” the Nuggets announced on October 22.

Johnson has not been officially ruled out, but the injury introduces an immediate concern for Denver as it begins a new season with significant expectations.

The Nuggets entered the matchup looking to make an early statement against one of their Western Conference rivals. Instead, they now face uncertainty surrounding a key member of their starting lineup.

Cam Johnson Injury Raises Questions for Nuggets

Johnson’s ankle injury is particularly noteworthy given his previous health concerns.

The veteran forward dealt with right ankle inflammation during the 2025-26 season, including an injury setback against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 1.

Johnson exited that contest in the fourth quarter and was initially considered questionable to return. He was subsequently ruled out of Denver’s March 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers after the ankle issue persisted.

However, the Nuggets have not indicated whether Thursday’s sprain is related to those earlier problems.

While a right ankle sprain represents an immediate setback, the team has not announced the severity of the injury or established any recovery timeline.

Johnson also endured a lengthy absence during the previous campaign because of a right knee injury. He suffered a hyperextension against the Dallas Mavericks in December 2025 and was later diagnosed with a bone bruise.

For a Denver team that dealt with significant injuries last season, seeing another starter leave the floor is hardly an encouraging development.

What Cam Johnson’s Injury Means for Denver Nuggets

Johnson’s importance to Denver goes beyond his individual scoring production.

The veteran forward provides floor spacing alongside Nikola Jokic, giving Denver a perimeter shooting threat who can take advantage of the defensive attention commanded by the three-time MVP.

He also provides size on the wing, an important consideration against Oklahoma City’s versatile lineup.

Should Johnson be unable to continue, Nuggets head coach David Adelman will have to adjust his rotation without one of his established starters.

Denver reworked portions of its roster during the offseason, adding DeMar DeRozan and Marvin Bagley III while moving on from Peyton Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Those changes give Adelman different personnel options, but replacing Johnson’s combination of shooting and positional size would present an early challenge.

The immediate concern is whether Johnson can return against Oklahoma City. Beyond Thursday’s matchup, his availability for the Nuggets’ upcoming games will depend on further evaluation.

Denver has not provided an updated designation beyond questionable to return in its initial announcement.