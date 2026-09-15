Nuggets Give Nikola Jokic Promising Update With Latest Free Agency Pursuit

The Denver Nuggets are apparently still looking for ways to improve Nikola Jokic’s supporting cast.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Denver has emerged as “a team to watch” in the pursuit of free-agent forward Cam Whitmore, giving the Nuggets another intriguing opportunity after an offseason already defined by significant changes around their three-time MVP.

“The Nuggets, I’m told, have emerged as a team to watch in pursuit of Cam Whitmore,” Stein reported.

Whitmore is only one roster move. The larger development is that Denver does not appear content to stand still.

That matters with Jokic eligible for another massive contract next summer.

Nuggets Continue Building Around Nikola Jokic

Jokic had the opportunity to sign an extension this offseason but elected to wait.

The decision was not an indication that he wanted out. Quite the opposite.

Jokic reiterated in July that he hopes to spend his entire career with the Nuggets, saying he still wants to be in Denver “forever.” By waiting until next summer, however, he can become eligible for a five-year supermax contract projected at roughly $350 million.

Denver therefore enters this season with two realities working at once.

Its franchise player has publicly expressed his desire to stay. The Nuggets also have every reason to show him they remain capable of building another championship-level roster.

Their offseason has reflected that urgency.

Denver signed DeMar DeRozan, Marvin Bagley III and Alpha Diallo, while retaining Tyus Jones and Spencer Jones. Peyton Watson and Tim Hardaway Jr. were among the notable departures.

Whitmore would continue a clear theme: finding useful talent without needing another blockbuster move.

Cam Whitmore Gives Nuggets an Upside Swing

Whitmore is not a finished product.

That is also why he is available.

The 22-year-old was waived by Cleveland after arriving from Washington in the five-team trade that sent Watson from Denver to the Cavaliers. Stein now has the Nuggets among the teams pursuing him.

There is legitimate upside.

Whitmore averaged 10.8 points in 17.4 minutes across his first two NBA seasons with Houston while shooting 35.7% from three. His 2025-26 season in Washington was limited to 21 games after a blood-clot issue in his right shoulder.

He would not need to arrive in Denver as a featured scorer.

That is part of the appeal.

Jokic already organizes Denver’s offense. DeRozan gives the Nuggets another proven creator. Whitmore could be asked to run the floor, attack tilted defenses and provide athletic scoring against second units rather than manufacture offense every possession.

It is the kind of environment that gives a talented young player a chance to simplify his game.

Denver Still Has Work to Do Before Jokic’s Next Decision

Whitmore alone would not determine anything about Jokic’s future.

That connection should not be stretched beyond what the facts support.

But Denver’s broader offseason matters.

Jokic watched the Nuggets exit in the first round last season before postponing his extension decision. Denver has responded by turning over parts of the roster and continuing to search for additions deep into free agency.

Whitmore would represent another low-cost bet that the Nuggets can extract more from a talented player than his previous teams did.

For Denver, that is worthwhile on its own.

For Jokic, it would be another indication that the Nuggets are still trying to build something around him rather than simply asking their franchise cornerstone to run it back.