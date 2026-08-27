Denver Nuggets Make Contract Decision On 23-Year-Old Rookie

The Denver Nuggets are officially adding their new forward to the roster this week.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Bryce Hopkins is joining the team with a two-way contract. The rookie is going to sign a two-way deal, allowing Hopkins to easily switch from the NBA G League to the primary roster.

Bryce Hopkins’ Journey To The Denver Nuggets

Hopkins enters the NBA after spending the 2025-2026 season at St. John’s. During his first and only season with them, Hopkins started all 37 games. From the field, he shot a career-high of 46.9% from the field. He posted averages of 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Prior to playing for St. John’s, Hopkins spent three seasons playing for Providence. He started his NCAA career playing at Kentucky, coming off the bench for 28 games.

Hopkins left the NCAA after appearing in 115 games. He averaged 45.1% from the field and 32.4% from three, to average 11.8 points per game. He also produced averages of 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Although Hopkins’ draft stock slipped him down late into the second round of the NBA Draft, the Nuggets picked him up with the No. 49 overall pick.

Hopkins will get a chance to see extended playing time in the G League, while having an opportunity to garner some real NBA minutes when the time calls for it.

Denver Nuggets Depth Chart

The Nuggets’ starting five is easy to assume heading into the new year. Jamal Murray and Christian Braun are likely to headline the backcourt, while Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon will run the two forward spots.

Meanwhile, the multi-time MVP Nikola Jokic will continue to play the five. Being a rookie on a two-way, Hopkins will begin his rookie campaign buried on the depth chart. Behind Cam Johnson, the Nuggets have Alpha Diallo and Spencer Jones, along with Hopkins.

At power forward, the same group could be applied behind Gordon, along with Trevon Brazile, Julian Strawther, and Marvin Bagley in the mix as fours.