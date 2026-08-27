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Denver Nuggets Make Contract Decision On 23-Year-Old Rookie

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Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 24: Head coach David Adelman of the Denver Nuggets reacts during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on March 24, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-123. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Denver Nuggets are officially adding their new forward to the roster this week.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Bryce Hopkins is joining the team with a two-way contract. The rookie is going to sign a two-way deal, allowing Hopkins to easily switch from the NBA G League to the primary roster.

Bryce Hopkins’ Journey To The Denver Nuggets

St. John's v Duke

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 27: Bryce Hopkins #23 of the St. John’s Red Storm reacts after losing to the Duke Blue Devils 80-75 in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Hopkins enters the NBA after spending the 2025-2026 season at St. John’s. During his first and only season with them, Hopkins started all 37 games. From the field, he shot a career-high of 46.9% from the field. He posted averages of 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Prior to playing for St. John’s, Hopkins spent three seasons playing for Providence. He started his NCAA career playing at Kentucky, coming off the bench for 28 games.

Northern Iowa Panthers v St. John's Red Storm

GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Bryce Hopkins #23 of the St. John’s Red Storm grabs a rebound during the first half of the game against the Northern Iowa Panthers in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University on March 20, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Hopkins left the NCAA after appearing in 115 games. He averaged 45.1% from the field and 32.4% from three, to average 11.8 points per game. He also produced averages of 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Although Hopkins’ draft stock slipped him down late into the second round of the NBA Draft, the Nuggets picked him up with the No. 49 overall pick.

Hopkins will get a chance to see extended playing time in the G League, while having an opportunity to garner some real NBA minutes when the time calls for it.

Denver Nuggets Depth Chart

Portland Trail Blazers v Denver Nuggets

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 6: Nikola Jokic #15 and Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets double team Deni Avdija #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime at Ball Arena on April 6, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Nuggets’ starting five is easy to assume heading into the new year. Jamal Murray and Christian Braun are likely to headline the backcourt, while Cam Johnson and Aaron Gordon will run the two forward spots.

Meanwhile, the multi-time MVP Nikola Jokic will continue to play the five. Being a rookie on a two-way, Hopkins will begin his rookie campaign buried on the depth chart. Behind Cam Johnson, the Nuggets have Alpha Diallo and Spencer Jones, along with Hopkins.

At power forward, the same group could be applied behind Gordon, along with Trevon Brazile, Julian Strawther, and Marvin Bagley in the mix as fours.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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