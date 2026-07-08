Denver Nuggets’ 24-Year-Old NBA Free Agent Has Interest From Celtics

The Denver Nuggets NBA free agent Curtis Jones is searching for his next landing spot in the league.

While there is a chance the Nuggets bring back their former two-way player, a recent report out of Minnesota from KTSP’s Darren Wolfson notes that it “sounds like” the Nuggets aren’t going to retain the undrafted player out of Iowa State.

He added that the Boston Celtics are intrigued by the 24-year-old guard.

Denver Nuggets’ Curtis Jones Has Interest From Celtics

“Let me throw out one other NBA-related note, my guy, Curtis Jones, Minneapolis South High School, Cretin-Derham Hall High School, Iowa State, plus some other schools,” Wolfson said on Flagrant Howls.

“I thought he had a good run as a rookie for the Denver Nuggets, but it sounds like Denver is not bringing him back. He’s a free agent. The Boston Celtics have all sorts of interest in Curtis Jones.”

The Celtics have made some major changes so far this offseason. They recently struck a blockbuster move with the Philadelphia 76ers, swapping out Jaylen Brown for the veteran sharpshooter, Paul George.

While the addition of a guy like Jones is more under-the-radar, the ex-Nuggets player could be getting a prime opportunity to learn from a group of recent champions, playing under Joe Mazzulla, if he lands an offer from the Cs.

Curtis Jones’ Denver Nuggets Run

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The Minnesota native had a long run in college.

He started at Indian Hills Community College in 2020, before making the switch to Buffalo in 2021. By 2023, Jones went to Iowa State.

Although he went undrafted in 2025, Jones had the opportunity to sign an Exhibit 10 deal with the Nuggets last year.

With a strong NBA Summer League performance, Jones picked up a two-way contract with the Nuggets.

In regular-season G League play, Jones had 30 appearances. He averaged 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. Jones shot 38.0% from the field and hit 34.3% from beyond the arc, in an average of 36.6 minutes per game.

With the Nuggets’ main roster, he averaged 8.8 minutes in 10 games off the bench. Jones hit 40.7% of his shots, producing 2.9 points per game, along with 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists.