Deion Sanders Has Choice Words For Nikola Jokic at Nuggets Training Camp

Nikola Jokic has established himself as one of the best basketball players on the planet. At the same time, he’s one of the most popular characters the state of Colorado has to offer. He’s played his entire 11-year NBA career with the same team, the Denver Nuggets. Well liked by just about everybody he comes in contact with, “The Joker” has been on the receiving end of many different names and adjectives throughout his career.

Deion Sanders is another powerhouse personality in the state of Colorado. The current head coach of the University of Colorado football team, “Prime Time” was the talk of just about every town during his playing days.

On the surface, Jokic and Sanders look and act very differently. But as one digs deeper, they appear to have a lot in common. Both are and were masters of their craft. And both knew, and still know, how to make the world laugh. And in Sanders’ case, he knows how to speak publicly to a group of young men.

Deion Sanders Doesn’t Hold Back Describing Nikola Jokic

Sanders made a visit this week to Nuggets training camp, addressing the entire roster on their practice-floor. Sanders found a unique set of words to describe Jokic, and the mentality the three-time NBA MVP brings to the game of basketball.

“The reason he is who he is because of what he does in the moment, right? Because you know you can count on him. That’s a dawg right there. That’s a killer right there,” Sanders said while speaking about Jokic.

Sanders spent a large portion of a day with the Nuggets organization. The above clip is a small portion that was posted on X by Tatiana Clinares, an independent NBA content creator who covers the Nuggets.

The full video was posted on Well Off Media’s YouTube account, a media company created by Sanders himself.

David Adelman Reflects on Meeting Coach Sanders

The head coach of the Nuggets, David Adelman addressed the media after “Coach Prime’s” visit. As a man who’s now in his 40s, Adelman was a kid growing up in the 1990s, marveling at the athletic accomplishments of Sanders. He broke down Sanders’ impact on not only himself but the team of grown men employed by the Nuggets.

“It was cool. Especially for me, I’m 45, so I was a kid… I don’t think our guys have any idea what that was back then, and what that never has been again. His personality was exactly what I thought it was going to be. But growing up, when you’re a kid and Deion Sanders is playing cornerback, and you’re watching him play baseball in the playoffs at the same time, that stuff is just uniquely wild.

So, it was really cool to meet the guy. His message was good. You could tell he knew he was talking to grown men. So, it was a very cool moment for the guys,” Adelman said.

While Sanders had an impressive playing-career as a two-sport athlete, he’s also created somewhat of an empire in his post-playing career. However, his current Buffaloes team isn’t playing up to the standard he’s grown accustom to. They currently sit at 2-2 on the college football season, having lost their last two games.

Jokic Looks To Continue NBA Dominance

Jokic averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game last season. He’s also averaged a triple-double in back-to-back seasons now as well. His basketball knowledge, mixed with his all-around abilities, has turned the 31-year-old, All-NBA center into one of the toughest players to guard in the entire league. The recipe for stopping Jokic on a basketball court has yet to be invented as of 2026.

As per FanDuel Sportsbook, Jokic sits as the third-favorite to win the NBA MVP in 2026-27 (plus-600). He trails only Victor Wembanyama (plus-200), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plus-350). Jokic has won or finished runner-up in MVP voting in six consecutive seasons.