The Denver Nuggets continue to believe they have a shot at landing LeBron James in the NBA free agency market.

On Wednesday, July 8, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania delivered an unfortunate blow to that idea.

While discussing the latest on LeBron’s market, Charania highlighted three teams that “continue to come up” when LeBron is discussed. The Nuggets are not one of them.

Denver Nuggets Delivered Crushing Update On LeBron James Pursuit

“When I talk to teams around the league and when I do my research, the teams that continue to come up are Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia,” Charania told Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday.

“When the Sixers got Jaylen Brown, I did some research, and I found out within 24 hours, he’s taking their pitch really seriously. When I talk to teams now, it’s kind of a hierarchy of Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia. And then I think there are some teams on the periphery.”

The Nuggets are likely still lurking, but it’s difficult to think that they have a true shot at landing the superstar forward to join forces with Nikola Jokic.

LeBron James Concludes His Lakers Run

In 2018, LeBron James entered the Western Conference for the first time in his career.

After dominating in the East with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat for years, James wanted to win with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the 2019-2020 NBA season, James and the Lakers completed their quest for a title. He ended up spending eight seasons with the Lakers, appearing in 479 games.

Over that time, James posted averages of 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds.

Last season, LeBron appeared in 60 games. He shot 51.5% from the field, producing 20.9 points per game, while coming down with 6.1 rebounds per game and dishing out 7.2 assists per game.

Ahead of the 2026 free agency opening, LeBron told the Lakers he would not be returning. Many teams reached out to LeBron’s reps to make a pitch. Roughly six teams remained in the picture earlier this week, with the Nuggets being in dark horse territory.

At this point, the Nuggets don’t seem to be in strong standing, but they shouldn’t be ruled out entirely just yet.