The Denver Nuggets‘ offseason has been dominated by two names–one of their own–and one the top free agents in the game.

Peyton Watson is a strong return candidate for Denver. The restricted free agent has garnered plenty of attention. But as long as the Nuggets have a chance to match a reasonable offer sheet, they will.

LeBron James is the top free agent target for the Nuggets at the moment. Denver can be considered one of roughly six teams who believe they have a real shot at landing the former MVP.

With those rumors flying, Denver’s early trade candidates have been on the quiet side. But don’t count a player like Aaron Gordon out of the trade woods just yet.

Denver Nuggets Get Trade Ranking For NBA Star Aaron Gordon

Last week, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley ranked the NBA’s top trade candidates.

For the Nuggets star, Aaron Gordon, he is on the list at No. 5.

“It’s a little too easy to sound hyperbolic regarding Gordon’s trade value, because just about every win-now shopper with the capacity to add him is probably considering it,” Buckley explained.

“He looms as a possible one-stop fix for a wide array of defensive issues, and he is a versatile support piece who plays within his limits on offense.”

Why The Nuggets Could Move Aaron Gordon

Maybe the championship recipe from a few years ago is feeling outdated.

Gordon was a perfect complementary piece to the puzzle in 2023. He averaged 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists amid the Nuggets’ championship run.

But the Nuggets have now gone three seasons since without a shot at contending for another championship. With salary costs soaring, the Nuggets are viewed as a team that should be shaking up the core.

Everybody but Nikola Jokic has been deemed a possible trade candidate.

Gordon is still valuable, posting 16.2 points per game while shooting 38.9% from three and coming down with 5.8 rebounds per game.

However, the biggest drawback is a lack of availability. Last season, Gordon played in just 36 games. During the 2024-2025 run, he played in 51 matchups.

The Nuggets aren’t desperate to move off Gordon, but he remains a name to keep an eye on. For any interested suitor, they would be looking to pick up a three-year, $103.6 million contract, with a $37.0 million player option for the final year.