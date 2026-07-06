So far, the Denver Nuggets have had a calm run in the offseason. Despite bracing for potentially franchise-altering decisions, there haven’t been any ideal opportunities for the Nuggets to make a splash so far this offseason.

As the Nuggets wait for the right trade offers for some of their non-Nikola Jokic players–and work on retaining Peyton Watson–they were pitched to add an eight-year veteran from the NBA free agency market.

Denver Nuggets Pitched To Add 8-Year Vet In NBA Free Agency

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jared Koch, the former Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday should be viewed as the “perfect” free agent guard for the Nuggets.

“Holiday has been on the Rockets for the past three seasons as a reserve guard who’s averaged around 14 minutes a night. And while limited in terms of his usage, he’s made a name for himself as a plug-and-play 3&D guard that would fit like a glove on this Nuggets roster,” Koch wrote.

“…Holiday meets the mark for someone who can fit into the Nuggets’ roster to help assist their lingering holes on a budget, and remains one of the better talents at the point left up for grabs. Denver should have him squarely on their radar for as long as their roster remains incomplete heading into next season.”

Aaron Holiday’s NBA Career

In 2018, Holiday was a first-round selection by the Indiana Pacers out of UCLA.

After spending the first three seasons of his career with the Pacers, Holiday played for the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns during the 2021-2022 season.

There was a one-season run with the Atlanta Hawks before Holiday spent the past three seasons with the Houston Rockets.

Over that stretch, Holiday appeared in 197 games, with an average playing time of 14.4 minutes per game.

With the Rockets, he produced 5.9 points per game, while shooting 43.5% from the field and hitting 39.3% of his shots from beyond the arc.

Along with his scoring, Holiday produced 1.3 rebounds and dished out 1.4 assists per game.

The 29-year-old veteran doesn’t have the flashiest stat sheet, but he would be a quality addition on both sides of the ball. The reserve guard is viewed as a solid perimeter defender.

In 2025-2026, Holiday made $2.2 million. Before that, he earned $4.6 million with the Rockets in 2024-2025, before the team declined a $4.9 million option.

Holiday is a logical fit for Jokic’s Nuggets. Before they add some reserves, it seems that Denver is trying to figure out the future of some of their core names.