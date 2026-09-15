Denver Nuggets Reunite Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Fresh off a first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and back-to-back years failing to advance past the second round, the Denver Nuggets need a shake-up more than ever. Their 2023 title run feels like a lifetime ago, and as currently constructed, it’s hard to see them beating the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs for another shot at a championship.

After an embarrassing loss to an Anthony Edwards-less Timberwolves, the consensus was clear: heads would roll, and Nikola Jokic was the only untouchable player. If that philosophy still holds, here is a mild-bending trade proposal that fits the bill:

Denver Nuggets Trade Reunites KD, Kyrie

Nuggets would receive: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington

Mavericks would receive: Fred VanVleet, Aaron Gordon, Clint Capela

Rockets would receive: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji

The blockbuster trade complies with CBA rules: the Nuggets — sitting roughly $3M above the second apron — are shedding over $110M in salary while taking back around $103M. On paper, it’s doable.

Why the Nuggets Do It

A new starting unit of Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, PJ Washington (or DeMar DeRozan), Cameron Johnson and Kyrie Irving will force the Nuggets to change their playbook. For one, Jokic’s touches will reduce significantly. But the changes could also work wonders for Jokic, who was seemingly out of gas in the latter part of the playoff series losses to the Timberwolves and Thunder in the last two years. With Durant and Irving assuming a lot of ball-handling duties, Jokic can play a more conventional center role while still passing out of the post, giving the Nuggets a dynamic offense.

Most importantly, the Serbian will no longer be burdened by double- and triple-teams like he was against the Timberwolves earlier this year. As currently constructed, Jamal Murray doesn’t demand enough defensive attention to free up Jokic. Durant and Irving will do just that, making Jokic even more dangerous.

The potential Nuggets trade will also help from a defensive standpoint. The loss of Aaron Gordon will hurt, but the incoming PJ Washington and Durant are good to solid perimeter defenders, and Irving can hold his own against his matchups and will be a defensive upgrade over Murray.

Like with any major move, the trade comes with risks. Irving and Durant both have the option to walk next year as free agents, while Washington’s contract has been deemed as one of the worst in the league. However, it’s the kind of move that can also secure Denver a long-term commitment from Jokic, who may get frustrated if the franchise suffers another early playoff loss. The three-time MVP has the option of testing free agency next year — a scenario the Nuggets have to avoid at all costs.

PS: Such a trade will never happen, but it’s still fun to think about.