Former Denver Nuggets Star Arrested for Shoplifting Vodka

Former Denver Nuggets star Ty Lawson was reportedly arrested for stealing a bottle of vodka from a store in Castle Rock, Colorado, on July 16.

According to the arrest affidavit acquired by FOX31, the incident occurred at approximately 8:03 p.m. when a shop owner called police about a man who had entered her store and shoplifted a bottle of Tito’s vodka and left.

The shop owner reportedly told authorities that she witnessed the man, later identified as Tywon Lawson, take a drink from the bottle outside her store before walking to a nearby restaurant, Scileppi’s, where he allegedly sat at the bar with the stolen bottle.

The affidavit added that the owner witnessed the man stumbling and was likely intoxicated when he left the store and went to the restaurant. When officers arrived, they arrested Lawson, who faces a charge of approximately $300 for shoplifting.

Ty Lawson Arrested

Lawson was reportedly not alone, and it was his friend who held the vodka bottle after they left the store. FOX31’s Spencer Kristensen provided additional details.

“During the incident, Lawson’s friend, who was holding the Tito’s bottle, was also detained, but later released after officers determined he had no role in the shoplifting,” Kristensen wrote based on the arrest affidavit.

“The arresting officer noted that Lawson emanated the smell of an unknown alcoholic substance.

“He was booked into the Douglas County Jail.”

Ty Lawson Was a Blossoming NBA Star

Lawson, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was once viewed as a blossoming star in the NBA.

During the 2012-13 season, he finished 12th in the NBA MVP ballot after averaging 16.7 points, 6.9 assists and 1.5 steals while leading the Nuggets to a 57-25 record. A year later, he averaged a career-high 17.6 points and 8.8 assists and received strong consideration to make both the All-Star and All-NBA Teams.

His career went off track after the Nuggets traded him to the Houston Rockets midway through the 2014-15 season. He would later have brief stints with the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers before deflecting to the Chinese Basketball League (CBA).

The CBA eventually banned him in Sept. 2020 for posting inappropriate content on his Instagram, including pictures of him at a strip club and making explicit comments about Chinese women. His CBA franchise at the time, the Fujian Sturgeons, quickly severed ties with Lawson, stating that his actions were “inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club”. The CBA would later blacklist him from the league, releasing a statement that read, “Respect [is] above game”.

Among his other off-court controversies, Lawson was also arrested for two separate DUI incidents in 2015—one in Colorado and another in California.