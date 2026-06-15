Denver Nuggets Get Unexpected Aaron Gordon Trade News

Aaron Gordon, one of the key architects of the Denver Nuggets‘ first NBA championship, is drawing significant trade interest around the league as the franchise weighs potential roster changes following another disappointing postseason exit.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein in his latest The Stein Line newsletter, Gordon has become the Denver veteran generating the strongest external interest as teams prepare for what could be a busy offseason.

“The early word on the Nuggets: I’m told Aaron Gordon … is the Denver veteran drawing the strongest external trade interest,” Stein wrote.

The development comes as the Nuggets navigate a difficult financial situation while attempting to remain a contender around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Aaron Gordon’s Nuggets Future Becomes an NBA Offseason Storyline

Gordon, who turns 31 in September, is entering the first season of a three-year, $103.6 million contract extension that begins in 2026-27. He is scheduled to earn $31.9 million next season and is owed approximately $71.5 million through the 2028-29 campaign, which includes a player option.

The veteran forward has become one of the league’s most versatile two-way players since arriving in Denver at the 2021 trade deadline. His athleticism, defensive flexibility and chemistry with Jokic helped propel the Nuggets to their first NBA title in franchise history in 2023.

Yet injuries have complicated his outlook.

Gordon has appeared in only 87 games over the past two seasons. During the 2025-26 campaign, he played just 36 regular-season games while dealing with hamstring and calf injuries that significantly impacted Denver’s season.

Nuggets Prefer Christian Braun Trade Route

Despite the outside interest in Gordon, Stein reported that Denver’s preferred avenue for creating roster flexibility is finding a trade market for guard Christian Braun.

Braun is entering the first season of a five-year, $125 million extension and is scheduled to make $21.5 million in 2026-27.

However, league sources told Stein that moving Braun presents challenges, leaving the possibility that Denver could ultimately face difficult decisions elsewhere on its roster.

The Nuggets are also determined to retain restricted free agent Peyton Watson and have been exploring transactions that would provide relief from the NBA’s punitive luxury tax system.

With the entire roster intact, Denver projects to sit approximately $8 million above the second apron.

David Adelman Revealed Offensive Challenges

Play

Nuggets coach David Adelman offered rare insight into the difficulties created by Gordon’s injury-plagued season.

Adelman explained that during Gordon’s lengthy absences, Denver evolved into a spread-floor offense centered around Jokic and perimeter shooting. The Nuggets led the NBA in scoring and paced the league with a 39.6% mark from three-point range.

When Gordon returned, however, Denver attempted to revert to a different offensive identity.

“The messaging became very inconsistent because of the roster we had at different weeks,” Adelman said.

Even so, Gordon’s impact remained undeniable. The Nuggets outscored opponents by 13.3 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor. And when he’s off the floor, the Nuggets have a -2.7 net rating.

Everything Except Nikola Jokic on the Table

Following Denver’s first-round playoff exit, team vice chairman Josh Kroenke made it clear that sweeping changes cannot be ruled out.

“I think everything is gonna be on the table, outside of trading Nikola,” Kroenke said.

Whether that ultimately includes Gordon remains uncertain.

For now, league executives are closely monitoring Denver. Once the anticipated Giannis Antetokounmpo domino falls, the Nuggets could become one of the NBA’s most fascinating teams to watch this offseason.