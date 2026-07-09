The Denver Nuggets made the expected decision to cut ties with the veteran center, Jonas Valanciunas, on Wednesday, July 8.

Despite having another year left on his original $30.2 million contract, Valanciunas wasn’t guaranteed to make his full $10 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

The Nuggets had until July 9 to decide if they wanted to cut ties to save $8.0 million. Sure enough, they did.

Now, Valanciunas’ future is in question.

Ex-Nuggets Big Man Linked To Team Outside Of NBA

The idea of leaving the NBA for Europe has been on Valanciunas’ mind since last year.

Before the Nuggets acquired Valanciunas, the veteran center was eyeing a stint in Greece. He was in the midst of his NBA contract with the Sacramento Kings.

Desiring Valanciunas as Nikola Jokic’s backup, the Nuggets struck a trade to acquire the veteran center. Valanciunas ended up playing for the Nuggets during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

A move overseas is still in the cards this year–and it will be easier for Valanciunas to leave the NBA if that’s what he desires.

According to Adam Zagoria, Valanciunas has a two-year offer on the table from Zalgiris in Lithuania.

If Valanciunas clears waivers, he’s a free agent. However, he is expected to get interest from NBA suitors once again.

Jonas Valanciunas’ Denver Nuggets Run

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Valanciunas appeared in 65 games for the Nuggets.

He saw the court for 13.4 minutes per game. Valanciunas shot 58.2% from the field, averaging 8.7 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Valanciunas came down with 5.1 rebounds per game. He also dished out 1.2 assists per game.

During the NBA playoffs, Valanciunas played in just four games, with an average of 6.3 minutes of playing time. He produced 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

At this point, Valanciunas has over 1,000 games under his belt. Throughout his career, which included stops in Toronto, Memphis, New Orleans, Washington, and Sacramento, he averaged 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds.