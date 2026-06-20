It’s been quite a while since the Denver Nuggets had Collin Gillespie on the roster. Since his emergence with the Phoenix Suns, Gillespie has earned himself a major payday.

On Saturday, June 20, Gillespie signed a notable four-year contract, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Gillespie is set to make $48 million over the next four years.

Ex-Nuggets Player Collin Gillespie’s Contract History

Before he was signing major multi-year deals with the Phoenix Suns, Gillespie started his career with the Nuggets on a two-way contract.

Coming out of Villanova in 2022, Gillespie was an undrafted prospect. He was a part of the Nuggets’ NBA Summer League team in 2022.

Unfortunately, Gillespie suffered a leg injury in July 2022. He wasn’t able to debut with the Nuggets that season. On a two-way deal, Gillespie made roughly $508,891, according to SalarySwish.

For the 2023-2024 NBA season, Gillespie inked another two-way deal. He made a reported $559,782, per SalarySwish.

The Suns added Gillespie on a two-way contract in July 2024. According to SalarySwish, his base salary was set at $578,577. Before the 2025-2026 NBA season, Gillespie signed a qualifying offer of $2.2 million for the season.

It’s safe to say his season paid off.

Collin Gillespie’s NBA Run

During his run with the Nuggets, Gillespie appeared in 24 games off the bench.

In those games, Gillespie saw the court for 9.4 minutes per game. He shot 46.4% from the field and hit on 39.5% from three, to average 3.6 points per game.

Play

During Gillespie’s first run with the Suns, he started in nine out of 33 games. With increased playing time, Gillespie shot 43.3% from three, to average 5.9 points per game.

Amid a contract year in 2025-2026, Gillespie appeared in all but two of the Suns’ regular-season matchups. With an average of 28.5 minutes per game, Gillespie produced 12.7 points per game, shooting 40.1% from three. He also accounted for 4.6 assists per game and 4.1 rebounds per game.

During the playoffs, Gillespie started in three out of four games. He averaged 10.5 points per game while shooting 40.0% from deep.