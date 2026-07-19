Since being traded by the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. has shown support for his former team.

However, having love for his first NBA team doesn’t prevent the star sharpshooter from wanting his current team to pluck one of their top guys.

Porter is a major fan of his former teammate, Peyton Watson. And he wants the Brooklyn Nets to bring the free agent guard to New York.

Ex-Nuggets Star Admits Plan To Get Peyton Watson Out Of Denver

During an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York, Porter was heard discussing Peyton Watson. According to Nets Daily, the veteran forward stated: “He boutta sign for $130 million. I’m tryna get him in Brooklyn, though.”

Porter might have some influence in Brooklyn, but he’s got his own contract situation to focus on as the 2026-2027 NBA season is just months away.

This upcoming season will be the final run for Porter’s five-year deal, which started with the Nuggets in 2022.

The veteran forward will earn $40.8 million to close out his $179.2 million deal.

The Nets don’t seem to be in active extension discussions with Porter in mid-July, but there is an expectation that Brooklyn’s front office will tackle the topic soon enough. If the Nets can’t get a new deal done with Porter, then that could open the door for a potential trade.

But Porter seems sold on what the Nets are currently building. Not only did he express his desire to stay with the Nets on multiple occasions, but the fact that he wants Watson on the roster is just another sign.

Are The Nets A Peyton Watson Threat?

For the time being, the Nets don’t seem to be in on Watson.

While the 23-year-old veteran guard’s timeline matches up with Brooklyn’s rebuild, they might not be willing to spend big on a veteran just yet.

Recently, the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Atlanta Hawks have been linked to Watson. However, the Nuggets are still keeping the four-year veteran guard as a priority for their offseason.