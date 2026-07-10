After spending a full season with the Brooklyn Nets, the former Denver Nuggets sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. could find himself on the move once again.

According to Brooklyn Nets insider Brian Lewis for the New York Post, a lack of an extension for Porter Jr. could lead to a trade sooner rather than later.

“There’s either an extension or a trade,” Lewis said on the Locked On Nets podcast.

Ex-Nuggets Star Gets Trade Update With Brooklyn Nets

Lewis predicts that the Nets prefer to do a short-term extension with Porter, which gives them flexibility.

Without a long-term deal, the Nets don’t have to worry about handcuffing themselves to Porter in case the timing isn’t right.

Additionally, a short-term contract would be easier to trade. With Porter showing plenty of value as a complementary piece on the Nuggets and a top option in Brooklyn, he’s certainly an attractive trade target for contending clubs.

“I don’t think they’re looking to lock themselves in to anything, as you would say, exorbitant and long-term,” Lewis explained.

“I think Sean Marks, the GM, values flexibility above almost all things, and I think a shorter deal at a lower AAV would probably give them more flexibility, and that’s probably what they would prefer.”

The problem with that? Porter probably wants the opposite.

Michael Porter Jr.’s NBA Career

By no means does Porter Jr. fall under the “old” category.

The 28-year-old sharpshooter still has plenty of time left, but he shouldn’t be forced to take a short-term contract just to help out a team’s rebuild–no matter how much he enjoys playing for the Nets.

Porter entered the NBA as the 14th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets.

Porter produced averages of 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. He shot 40.6% from three for Denver.

During his one season with the Nets, Porter produced 24.2 points per game, while coming down with 7.1 rebounds. He shot 36.3% from three.

“MPJ would probably prefer a lot of money,” Lewis assumes. “It’s going to be interesting with him.”

Year five of Porter’s deal is set for the 2026-2027 NBA season. He will make $40.8 million with the Nets, or somebody else, depending on the final direction they take.