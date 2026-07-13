Ex-Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Gets Notable NBA Free Agency Update

The former Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is gaining some attention from down in Florida.

According to the New York Post, the Miami Heat are looking at Westbrook as a potential addition this offseason.

However, there is a dealbreaker: Westbrook is only expected to go to Miami if LeBron James ultimately chooses another team in free agency.

Therefore, Westbrook’s free agency will likely be held up until the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar chooses his next destination.

Should The Nuggets Keep Tabs On Westbrook?

Many fans out in Denver would embrace a Westbrook reunion.

As the 2025-2026 NBA season played out, there was a strong belief from the masses that Westbrook’s presence was missed.

If the Nuggets could figure out a way to convince Westbrook they would like him back in the building, playing alongside the dynamic center Nikola Jokic, the move would probably be met with praise.

The Nuggets have room on the roster currently, and Westbrook isn’t expected to come at a high cost these days.

However, Miami seems to be the team to watch at the moment.

Russell Westbrook’s Nuggets Run

The 37-year-old guard spent the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Nuggets.

That year, Westbrook appeared in 75 games. In 36 of those games, he started. The veteran guard saw the court for an average of 27.9 minutes per game.

Westbrook shot 44.9% from the field and hit 32.3% of his threes. The veteran guard produced averages of 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.

In the playoffs, Westbrook averaged 11.7 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds off the bench. He underwent surgery for a hand injury during the offseason.

Despite having a player option for a second season with the Nuggets, Westbrook declined the $3.4 million salary for the 2025-2026 season. He would later explain that the Nuggets’ messaging encouraged him to do so, as he didn’t have a role with the team moving forward.

Russell Westbrook Right Now

The former NBA MVP is no longer in the All-Star conversation, but he proved to still have value in Denver and even on a struggling Sacramento Kings team.

Last year, Westbrook appeared in 64 games for the Kings.

Seeing the court for 29.0 minutes per game, Westbrook shot the ball at a 42.7% clip, producing averages of 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds.