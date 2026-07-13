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Ex-Nuggets Star Russell Westbrook Gets Notable NBA Free Agency Update

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Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 18: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets walks down the floor during the first half of game seven of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on May 18, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The former Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is gaining some attention from down in Florida.

According to the New York Post, the Miami Heat are looking at Westbrook as a potential addition this offseason.

However, there is a dealbreaker: Westbrook is only expected to go to Miami if LeBron James ultimately chooses another team in free agency.

Therefore, Westbrook’s free agency will likely be held up until the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar chooses his next destination.

Should The Nuggets Keep Tabs On Westbrook?

Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook

GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after making a three-point basket during the second quarter against the LA Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome on May 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Many fans out in Denver would embrace a Westbrook reunion.

As the 2025-2026 NBA season played out, there was a strong belief from the masses that Westbrook’s presence was missed.

If the Nuggets could figure out a way to convince Westbrook they would like him back in the building, playing alongside the dynamic center Nikola Jokic, the move would probably be met with praise.

The Nuggets have room on the roster currently, and Westbrook isn’t expected to come at a high cost these days.

However, Miami seems to be the team to watch at the moment.

Russell Westbrook’s Nuggets Run

Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers

GettyRussell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets psyches himself up before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 37-year-old guard spent the 2024-2025 NBA season with the Nuggets.

That year, Westbrook appeared in 75 games. In 36 of those games, he started. The veteran guard saw the court for an average of 27.9 minutes per game.

Westbrook shot 44.9% from the field and hit 32.3% of his threes. The veteran guard produced averages of 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game.

In the playoffs, Westbrook averaged 11.7 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds off the bench. He underwent surgery for a hand injury during the offseason.

Despite having a player option for a second season with the Nuggets, Westbrook declined the $3.4 million salary for the 2025-2026 season. He would later explain that the Nuggets’ messaging encouraged him to do so, as he didn’t have a role with the team moving forward.

Russell Westbrook Right Now

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 03: Russell Westbrook #4 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup at Ball Arena on December 3, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The former NBA MVP is no longer in the All-Star conversation, but he proved to still have value in Denver and even on a struggling Sacramento Kings team.

Last year, Westbrook appeared in 64 games for the Kings.

Seeing the court for 29.0 minutes per game, Westbrook shot the ball at a 42.7% clip, producing averages of 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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